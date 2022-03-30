Royals have little trouble with Northeast.

East Forsyth started four freshmen Wednesday against top-ranked North Hall. The way head coach Kyle Counts figures, he might as well throw them out there and see if his young Broncos can hang with the reigning Class 3A state champs. And for much of Wednesday's contest, they did. East held...
ATLANTA — Braves fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see the World Series champions on Opening Day. The Atlanta Braves announced that it push back the start time of its season opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The game, originally scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park, will now start at 8:08 p.m. on April 7, according to the team.
Fannett-Metal(1-0) travelled to Forbes Road for an ICC contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs to take home a 29-1 victory. “We made some solid contact throughout the game but especially in the first inning. We also capitalized on several mistakes made by the Cardinals defense”, said F-M Coach Paul Coffman.
The Ellerbe boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, along with the Rockingham baseball team, earned wins on Tuesday. Defending their home field, the Ellerbe Middle School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams earned a sweep against visiting Anson Middle School. The Wildcats collected their first win of the...
