Baseball

Royals have little trouble with Northeast.

By Submitted by Dave Whitaker
WMAZ
 1 day ago

BCHS easily swept a region doubleheader...

bleckleydodgepulaski.13wmaz.com

Forsyth County News

Baseball: East Forsyth falls to North Hall, looks ahead to playoff push

East Forsyth started four freshmen Wednesday against top-ranked North Hall. The way head coach Kyle Counts figures, he might as well throw them out there and see if his young Broncos can hang with the reigning Class 3A state champs. And for much of Wednesday's contest, they did. East held...
FORSYTH, GA
WMAZ

Atlanta Braves season opener to start later

ATLANTA — Braves fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see the World Series champions on Opening Day. The Atlanta Braves announced that it push back the start time of its season opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The game, originally scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park, will now start at 8:08 p.m. on April 7, according to the team.
MLB
Franklin County Free Press

High School Sports: Fannett-Metal Baseball Wins Season Opener

Fannett-Metal(1-0) travelled to Forbes Road for an ICC contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs to take home a 29-1 victory. “We made some solid contact throughout the game but especially in the first inning. We also capitalized on several mistakes made by the Cardinals defense”, said F-M Coach Paul Coffman.
HIGH SCHOOL

