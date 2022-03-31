ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

Deputies save pregnant woman after stolen truck crashes into Tualatin River

By Jenny Young
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deputies rescued a pregnant woman from the Tualatin River on Wednesday after her boyfriend drove a stolen truck into the water to escape authorities.

Police body cameras captured the woman crying out to be rescued from the cold and dark waters. Deputies soon learned not only can she not swim, she’s also six months pregnant.

Footage from Deputy Michael Vargas’ body camera shows him releasing a rope into the water.

“I ran back to my patrol car, I have a rescue rope that I carry with me, so sprinting back and when I get back I see Corporal Lancaster’s in the water,” Vargas said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, aided by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol successfully retrieve the stolen truck from the Tualatin River. March 30, 2022 (Courtesy WCSO)

Corporal Daniel Lancaster told KOIN 6 News “I don’t want to jump into a dark river and swimming with boots on isn’t easy. Take a minute to assess the situation, is this something I can do and not add to the problem – the calculation last night was get into the water.”

Deputy John Skoglund also jumped in. He explained to KOIN 6 News he was “scared for everybody involved, not only the people in the car but my partners that are running up towards the car. I just wanted to get there and do my best to help and do whatever I can,” Skoglund said.

Deputy Michael Vargas, Corporal Daniel Lancaster, and Deputy John Skoglund March 30, 2022 (KOIN).

KOIN 6 News learned there was also a dog, Diesel, in the vehicle — he made it out of the water safely.

Jonathan Laura March 30, 2022 (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jonathan Laura who is still on the run. Laura has been arrested five times this year, including twice last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

