Pancake breakfast to aid spay and neuter group

Families can celebrate Easter and help control Crawford County’s stray animal population during a special event Saturday, April 16.

Pancakes with the Easter Bunny will be 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the SENCO Construction Training Center, 1408. S. Eaton, Robinson. Proceeds will go to help Paws for Prevention, the county’s new spay and neuter organization.

Pancakes, sausage and beverages will be available. Children can get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny and there will be Easter crafts and egg decorating.

Admission is $10 per person, children 2 and younger are free.

Reservations and advance payments can be made by texting 618-554-5110, by emailing pawsforprevention@hotmail.com or by contacting Paws for Prevention through Facebook Messenger.