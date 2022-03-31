ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Pancake breakfast to aid spay and neuter group

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jc1tm_0euz02nW00

Families can celebrate Easter and help control Crawford County’s stray animal population during a special event Saturday, April 16.
Pancakes with the Easter Bunny will be 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the SENCO Construction Training Center, 1408. S. Eaton, Robinson. Proceeds will go to help Paws for Prevention, the county’s new spay and neuter organization.
Pancakes, sausage and beverages will be available. Children can get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny and there will be Easter crafts and egg decorating.
Admission is $10 per person, children 2 and younger are free.
Reservations and advance payments can be made by texting 618-554-5110, by emailing pawsforprevention@hotmail.com or by contacting Paws for Prevention through Facebook Messenger.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The pancake-crumpet hybrid your breakfast table needs

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer-turned-bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker), Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it — basically, every vehicle to slather on a lot of butter. Today, pikelets made with sourdough starter discard.
RECIPES
Lima News

Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department sponsoring pancake breakfast

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department will be sponsoring a dine-in pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the fire station, 215 E. Sugar St, Lafayette. The meal will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage and eggs. The cost is $8 per meal. All...
LAFAYETTE, OH
99.9 KTDY

Scott Boudin Festival is Looking for Volunteers

The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 22 to April 24, 2022. The Scott Boudin Festival is in need of volunteers to help out during the festival weekend. If you are interested in helping out you can sign up here.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, IL
Crawford County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Robinson, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Robinson, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: NAACP Human Rights banquet, spaghetti dinner and pancake breakfasts

• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will offer a Lenten Young Adult and Adult Education Formation series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 29 in the church social hall, 306 St. James Lane. Childcare for young children will be available by reservation. For childcare, send an email to cbailey@dioceseofgreensburg.org. Details: 724-668-2829.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Ohio Valley welcomes you to its 3rd annual Ohio Valley Easter Egg Hunt. This year they will be helping to raise funds for A Special Wish of the Ohio Valley. On April 9th, 2022, the Easter Egg Hunt will be located at the Red Devils Football Field in St. Clairsville for the surrounding communities, […]
SOCIETY
WYTV.com

Boardman Rotary’s pancake breakfasts raising money for community

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Boardman got a tasty meal Saturday morning at Boardman Park. The Boardman Rotary Club is hosting its 39th annual pancake breakfast. The club served people in a drive-thru at the park. Last year’s breakfast raised over $13,000. The club hopes to beat that...
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Pancakes#Pancake Breakfast#Paws For Prevention
Hutch Post

Legion scholarship pancake breakfast Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The tradition of the American Legion Scholarship Pancake Breakfast is back on Thursday. "It's six bucks at the door," said Mac McGaughey with the American Legion. "We're just really, really delighted to be able to get back into it and supply the people here a good pancake breakfast and raise funds for our kids here."
HUTCHINSON, KS
WTAJ

Humane Society of Cambria County to host first spay, neuter clinic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County announced a partnership with Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund to help more people in the local community with spay and neuter services. Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund is a volunteer-based non-profit organization that helps low-income families across Cambria and Somerset counties to spay and neuter their pets […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WALA-TV FOX10

12th Annual Boys & Girls Club Pancake Breakfast had the cooks busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pancakes, waffles, eggs and sausage -- oh my!!! The Optimist Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama was serving up the breakfast of champions for their 12th Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. “The turnout is great. We were hoping for it. We were praying for it and...
MOBILE, AL
The Telegraph

County OKs trap and neuter for feral felines

EDWARDSVILLE - Officials updated Madison County's Animal Care and Control ordinance Wednesday night, which will allow residents and rescue groups to carry out Trap-Neuter-Return for feral cats. "This ordinance will encourage partnerships between local groups and animal control to work together in preventing the deaths of feral cats," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Repository

Faith and values briefs for April 2

Listed information has been submitted by the organizations noted. Right to Life event is Palm Sunday CANTON – Stark County Right to Life is seeking participants for a pro-life Stations of the Cross event at 3 p.m. April 10 in front of the Planned Parenthood Clinic at 2663 Cleveland Ave. NW.  ...
STARK COUNTY, OH
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Family YMCA preparing for summer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is only a few months away and there are some new changes coming to the Odessa Family YMCA as we make our way into those triple-digit months. Starting May 28th, the Odessa Family YMCA will operate City of Odessa swimming pools throughout the summer season. In a recent release, the […]
ODESSA, TX
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Memorial Pool should offer swim lessons

Medina city residents, our Memorial Pool was rebuilt five years ago with more than $750,000 of taxpayer money, yet no lessons or organized swim program exists. Despite raising over $20,000 in a week to keep the pool open during COVID, and additional generous donations and support, Memorial Pool is struggling and turning away offers of help.
MEDINA, OH
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
775
Followers
387
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy