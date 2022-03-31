ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Commissioners hear ODOT plans for Athens County

By Bret Bevens Messenger Staff Journalist
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUmp2_0euyzPqN00
Messenger photo by Bret Bevens

The Athens County Commissioners were visited Tuesday by representatives from ODOT to talk about possible road projects going on in Athens County for the upcoming construction season.

The first project spoke about was a project looking at cleaning up the interchange of US Route 50 and US Route 33.

“The first big project is the (US Route) 33, (US Route) 50 Interchange Improvement Project,” ODOT Capital Improvements Administrator Jamie Hendershott said. “We’re going to do some realignment out there of how the roadways currently intersect and overlap.”

Hendershott said this project is coming up for sale in the middle part of April. “We’ll have a contractor out there into the early part of summer to start that work with the roadway realignments.”

Commissioner Chris Chmiel questioned Hendershott about the plans for rerouting traffic around that area when construction starts.

“That’s, obviously, a really important interchange,” Chmiel said. “I think I heard we’re going to be re-directing traffic.”

“It’s going to take quite a communications effort to get the correct messages out, get the message boards posted to keep people on the proper course to get through that area,” Hendershott said. “But we do think we have a plan that will work successfully.”

The cost of this project is estimated to be seven million dollars and is set to start June 1st and run through November of 2023.

In other work concerning US Route 33, there is a Landslide Repair between the Athens City Limits and Pleasant Hill Road. Commissioner Charlie Adkins inquired about seeing a lot of equipment in the areas.

According the ODOT website, the eastbound shoulder is closed with an estimated completion date of September 1.

The cost of this project is estimated to more than two million dollars.

Also on US Route 33, there are two bridge deck overlay projects going on. One is taking place on the bridge that goes over SR 550. The other is on the bridge just north of Elm Rock Road over Monday Creek

Other projects in Athens County include some bridge work on (US Route) 33 at (State Route) 329, resurfacing on SR 13, SR 329 and SR 550, a bridge deck replacement on SR 691, a culvert project on SR 7, annual pavement markings on the state roads, the Elm Street Pedestrian Improvement Project and the Hocking-Adena Bikeway resurfacing project.

ODOT district deputy director Darla Miller introduced a new service which anybody can sign up to receive, via email, traffic advisories, public meeting notices and more. Sign up by going to transportation.ohio.gov and go to the bottom of the page.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Athens, OH
Government
City
Athens, OH
Jake Wells

Will Another Stimulus Payment Be Coming In 2022?

Hand out holding stack of cashPhotos by Pictures Of Money (Creative Commons) Did you know that consumer prices are up 7.5 percent since January 2022? (source) Yes, that's less than two months at the time of publishing. I know what you're thinking: is more stimulus money coming from the government this year?
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Message Boards#Uban Construction#Odot Capital Improvements#Us Route 33
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WFMJ.com

Changes coming for Ohio Turnpike drivers at the tolls

Extra time spent waiting in lines as drivers go through Ohio turnpike toll booths could potentially be behind us. The Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission is "modernizing" the toll collection system and moving to "an open road tolling type system." This time next year, E-ZPass customers will be able to drive...
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Times

New business coming to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Dirt is being moved and bulldozers are on scene at the new location of Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers. The new business coming to Portsmouth along US 52 across for Speedway promises to bring quality service and help build the community. Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers is a franchise of 308 locations with its main headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. The business offers mechanical services and a 10-minute oil change where customers can remain in the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
443
Followers
858
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy