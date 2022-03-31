Commissioners hear ODOT plans for Athens County

Messenger photo by Bret Bevens

The Athens County Commissioners were visited Tuesday by representatives from ODOT to talk about possible road projects going on in Athens County for the upcoming construction season.

The first project spoke about was a project looking at cleaning up the interchange of US Route 50 and US Route 33.

“The first big project is the (US Route) 33, (US Route) 50 Interchange Improvement Project,” ODOT Capital Improvements Administrator Jamie Hendershott said. “We’re going to do some realignment out there of how the roadways currently intersect and overlap.”

Hendershott said this project is coming up for sale in the middle part of April. “We’ll have a contractor out there into the early part of summer to start that work with the roadway realignments.”

Commissioner Chris Chmiel questioned Hendershott about the plans for rerouting traffic around that area when construction starts.

“That’s, obviously, a really important interchange,” Chmiel said. “I think I heard we’re going to be re-directing traffic.”

“It’s going to take quite a communications effort to get the correct messages out, get the message boards posted to keep people on the proper course to get through that area,” Hendershott said. “But we do think we have a plan that will work successfully.”

The cost of this project is estimated to be seven million dollars and is set to start June 1st and run through November of 2023.

In other work concerning US Route 33, there is a Landslide Repair between the Athens City Limits and Pleasant Hill Road. Commissioner Charlie Adkins inquired about seeing a lot of equipment in the areas.

According the ODOT website, the eastbound shoulder is closed with an estimated completion date of September 1.

The cost of this project is estimated to more than two million dollars.

Also on US Route 33, there are two bridge deck overlay projects going on. One is taking place on the bridge that goes over SR 550. The other is on the bridge just north of Elm Rock Road over Monday Creek

Other projects in Athens County include some bridge work on (US Route) 33 at (State Route) 329, resurfacing on SR 13, SR 329 and SR 550, a bridge deck replacement on SR 691, a culvert project on SR 7, annual pavement markings on the state roads, the Elm Street Pedestrian Improvement Project and the Hocking-Adena Bikeway resurfacing project.

ODOT district deputy director Darla Miller introduced a new service which anybody can sign up to receive, via email, traffic advisories, public meeting notices and more. Sign up by going to transportation.ohio.gov and go to the bottom of the page.