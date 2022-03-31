ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘A’ rated restaurant shares tips to track inspection ratings, stay safe eating out

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeLId_0euyyJgc00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Secret of Siam Thai restaurant reopened its doors Wednesday weeks after multiple customers reported becoming ill at the eatery, 8 News Now spoke to another local establishment about the importance of food health and cleanliness.

With every sizzle, snap, and delicious smell, it was easy to tell the kitchen of Gaetano’s Ristorante is clean.

“Good quality food,” owner Nick Palmeri said. “Good quality service.”

Gaetano’s is a great place to get good, healthy meals, thanks to Palmeri’s attention to detail.

“This business is very important to me,” he said. “And my employees.”

The Henderson establishment has had a steady ‘A’ health rating for decades, largely due to his efforts to follow health district guidelines.

“Every day you have to feel, you have to have that urgency,” Palmeri explained. “That the health department is showing up.”

8 News Now asked how people can tell if their favorite spots to eat are doing what they should.

The Southern Nevada Health District conducts random restaurant and bar inspections every six months to a year. They then post the results with an ‘A’ to ‘C’ rating online.

“It goes from the back of the house to the front of the house,” Palmeri said. “The presentation of the dishes and the personnel that you have.”

He told 8 News Now it’s a great way to count on where your food is coming from, to keep yourself and those you’re with safe.

“If you can give someone an actual experience to enjoy their meal and it feels safe,” Palmeri concluded. “That’s the icing on the cake.”

Palmeri said it’s also important to be observant in a restaurant — if the tables, floors and even bathrooms aren’t clean, the kitchen is most likely dirty as well.

To learn more about SNHD restaurant inspections, visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Henderson, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Henderson, NV
Health
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Maui News

Longtime local steak house shuts off grills for good

LAHAINA — When Martha Haleakala walks through the quiet dining room of the shuttered steak house, she sees 30 years’ worth of memories — the teppanyaki grills where local families celebrated their birthdays, the soda gun behind the bar where her granddaughter and friends used to drink straight from the nozzle.
LAHAINA, HI
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
RESTAURANTS
KISS 106

This Is Why Target Really Has Those Giant Red Balls Outside Their Stores

The real reason you see those giant red balls outside of Target stores isn't what you think. We all love a good Target run. Whether you are in there for groceries or just shopping around for clothes or home items, the store has a lot to offer. One of the most recognizable features of a Target store, other than its red target logo, is something that we all walk by whenever we walk into the store. The giant red concrete balls.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy