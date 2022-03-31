‘A’ rated restaurant shares tips to track inspection ratings, stay safe eating out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Secret of Siam Thai restaurant reopened its doors Wednesday weeks after multiple customers reported becoming ill at the eatery, 8 News Now spoke to another local establishment about the importance of food health and cleanliness.

With every sizzle, snap, and delicious smell, it was easy to tell the kitchen of Gaetano’s Ristorante is clean.

“Good quality food,” owner Nick Palmeri said. “Good quality service.”

Gaetano’s is a great place to get good, healthy meals, thanks to Palmeri’s attention to detail.

“This business is very important to me,” he said. “And my employees.”

The Henderson establishment has had a steady ‘A’ health rating for decades, largely due to his efforts to follow health district guidelines.

“Every day you have to feel, you have to have that urgency,” Palmeri explained. “That the health department is showing up.”

8 News Now asked how people can tell if their favorite spots to eat are doing what they should.

The Southern Nevada Health District conducts random restaurant and bar inspections every six months to a year. They then post the results with an ‘A’ to ‘C’ rating online.

“It goes from the back of the house to the front of the house,” Palmeri said. “The presentation of the dishes and the personnel that you have.”

He told 8 News Now it’s a great way to count on where your food is coming from, to keep yourself and those you’re with safe.

“If you can give someone an actual experience to enjoy their meal and it feels safe,” Palmeri concluded. “That’s the icing on the cake.”

Palmeri said it’s also important to be observant in a restaurant — if the tables, floors and even bathrooms aren’t clean, the kitchen is most likely dirty as well.

To learn more about SNHD restaurant inspections, visit this link .

