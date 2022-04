Will Smith has been invited to speak in UK parliament following an incident where he struck Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.Conservative MP Dehenna Davison wrote to Mr Smith on Monday following the episode and asked the Fresh Prince star to come and speak to MPs.It comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was wrong for Mr Smith to slap his comedian colleague. In a letter to the Men In Black star Ms Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland said Mr Smith should address the All Party Parliamentary Group on One Punch Assaults, which she chairs.The MP...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO