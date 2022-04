(ABC 6 News) -- With baseball drawing closer for the 2022 season, Pine Island hopes for better results this year after last season. 2021's Section 1AAA tournament saw the Panthers fall to Caledonia, 12-6, in the elimination bracket. The Panthers also lost five seniors in the process, two of which were captains. Now, it's up to seven juniors-turned-seniors to fill in the gaps.

PINE ISLAND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO