Lompoc Police arrest 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting Maurilio De La Cruz

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department said officers arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing Maurilio De La Cruz on Feb. 19, 2022 .

The 18-year-old was identified as a suspect in the homicide investigation following the shooting, and on Wednesday police arrested him near the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue , according to the department.

Police said that the man peacefully surrendered, and he was booked into Lompoc Jail for murder.

For previous coverage on this case, click here .

