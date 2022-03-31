ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy rain moves out of north Georgia; severe threat over

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsoEe_0euyqNvq00
Rain falling in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A line of storms has moved out of north Georgia.

The storms, which produced some severe weather to the west, moved out around lunch time.

Here is what you need to know:

  • By about 5 a.m. Thursday, the storms will be over the heart of metro Atlanta.
  • Storms to move out of the area by about 7-8 a.m.
  • A few showers possible into Thursday afternoon.

INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar | DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#North Georgia#Severe Weather#Metro Atlanta#Extreme Weather#Stormtracker 2hd Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Springdale Wednesday

The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed EF-2 category tornado damage in Springdale and Johnson.  The storm hit Springdale early Wednesday and destroyed a school gymnasium as severe weather moved across Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas. The National Weather Service tweeted that surveying is ongoing in the area, "but this tornado will be rated at least EF-2." ...
SPRINGDALE, AR
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
133K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy