Class 1A State Champions!

The Yellowjackets will be in search of a new head baseball coach at the end of the 2022 season after Dustin Young announced his resignation on Wednesday night to become the new assistant principal at Lebanon High School. Young began serving as the interim assistant principal at the high school in early March for longtime administrator Craig Reeves who retired to pursue a new job at Fort Leonard Wood. In his ten years at LHS, Young has coached the ‘Jackets to a 126-79 record, winning one district championship (2013) and one Ozark Conference Championship (2014). The ‘Jackets have finished in the top half of the Ozark Conference under Young in every season and had 24 college signees during his time. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO