Class 1A State Champions!

The Brookhaven High School Panthers Boys Cross Country team, Coach Shannon Knott and assistant coaches were honored on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by Sen. Jason Barrett and the Mississippi Senate with presentation of Senate Resolution 8, for winning their third consecutive Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 5A State Championship. They won the championship Nov. 8, 2021, at Choctaw Trails where they defeated Saltillo High 26-22. Brookhaven School District Superintendent Dr. Roderick Henderson is also pictured.
