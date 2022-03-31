ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

Class 1A State Champions!

KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Representative Jack Fortner presented the Norfork High School girl’s...

www.ktlo.com

La Grande Observer

Union girls basketball team earns all-state recognition

UNION — Capping off a storybook ending to the season, the Union girls basketball team hauled in high marks in the postseason awards. On the heels of leading the team to a 2A state championship, seniors Callie Glenn and Audrey Wells earned spots on the all-state teams — Glenn earned player of the year honors and Wells was selected to the second team. Head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston was named 2A coach of the year after guiding Union to the program’s first state championship.
UNION, OR
Daily Leader

BHS XC team honored by Senate for championship win

The Brookhaven High School Panthers Boys Cross Country team, Coach Shannon Knott and assistant coaches were honored on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by Sen. Jason Barrett and the Mississippi Senate with presentation of Senate Resolution 8, for winning their third consecutive Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 5A State Championship. They won the championship Nov. 8, 2021, at Choctaw Trails where they defeated Saltillo High 26-22. Brookhaven School District Superintendent Dr. Roderick Henderson is also pictured.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Laclede Record

Coach Young hired as LHS assistant principal

The Yellowjackets will be in search of a new head baseball coach at the end of the 2022 season after Dustin Young announced his resignation on Wednesday night to become the new assistant principal at Lebanon High School. Young began serving as the interim assistant principal at the high school in early March for longtime administrator Craig Reeves who retired to pursue a new job at Fort Leonard Wood. In his ten years at LHS, Young has coached the ‘Jackets to a 126-79 record, winning one district championship (2013) and one Ozark Conference Championship (2014). The ‘Jackets have finished in the top half of the Ozark Conference under Young in every season and had 24 college signees during his time. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
MLive.com

16 Kalamazoo-area girls basketball players earn 2021-22 Associated Press all-state honors

KALAMAZOO, MI – The final buzzer at the Breslin Center sounded last week, bringing an end to Michigan’s 2021-22 high school basketball season. Now, it’s time for the state’s best to begin collecting their postseason accolades, and the Associated Press recognized Michigan’s top performers with the release of its all-state teams in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Telegraph

THURSDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Redbirds top Althoff in shootout thriller

Alton girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo was chilled to the bone following her team's game Thursday night against Belleville Althoff. But Sabo said enduring near-freezing temperatures, sleet and rain was worth it. Alton made it through a marathon game against Althoff and emerged with a 3-2 penalty-kick shootout overtime victory over the Crusaders at Public School Stadium.
ALTON, IL
The Daily Times

Local prep basketball players named to all-state rosters

FARMINGTON — Several area and local prep basketball players were named to the 2022 All-State teams this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association. In boys basketball, Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso was named to the Class 3A first team's roster after leading the Eagles into the second round of the New Mexico Activities Association's state tournament.
FARMINGTON, NM
Jackson Hole Radio

Girls and boys soccer begin 4-0 for ’22 season

Both the girls and boys Jackson soccer teams began the 2022 campaign in undefeated fashion with 4 wins each. The Lady Broncs first goal against Green River Thursday was a beauty, and so indicative of how this team will play all season Coach Kristen Pizarro’s notion to load the backline is already paying dividends.
JACKSON, WY

