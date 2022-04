- The photograph was taken on March 23 from Sankt Wendel in Germany. That's the hometown of the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Maurer. The spacewalk was the first one for Maurer and together with NASA’s Chari, they worked on a series of tasks, including replacing an external camera, installing a new power cable on the Columbus module, and hoses on a radiator beam valve module. This last one is important for the system that keeps the space station at the right temperature.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO