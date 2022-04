To start things off, the top two teams in the Western Conference tip-off on Friday evening between the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. As the playoffs draw nearer and nearer, both teams would surely love to come away with a win in an attempt to sustain momentum for postseason play. Let’s jump right into our NBA odds series, where our Suns-Grizzlies pick and prediction will be made.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO