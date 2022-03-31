ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neronha settles more opioid suits

Rhode Island’s attorney general has settled with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan in a lawsuit that will deliver $28.5 million in cash, and 1 million free Naloxone sprays, to the state in the next 10 years. Rhode Island also will receive 67,000 free 30-pill bottles of the treatment...

