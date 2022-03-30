ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Technical Assistance Program to Further Expand Processing Capacity

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the effort to expand processing capacity, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a new technical assistance initiative. The Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program (MPPTA) has been launched to help support meat and poultry grant applicants and grant-funded projects. The assistance is being provided...

DOT unlocks $2.9 billion to expand freight capacity

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $2.9 billion in funds available for freight projects that combine three grant programs authorized by the infrastructure law signed last year. The funding opportunity includes $1 billion available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) program, $1.55 billion from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America...
U.S. POLITICS
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

USDA Announces More Resources to Increase and Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity

On Friday, USDA announced the launch of the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program (MPPTA) to provide technical assistance to meat and poultry grant applicants and grant-funded projects. Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) can access this technical assistance. USDA also announced it is now accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding available through the MPIRG program.
AGRICULTURE
Tom Vilsack
95.3 MNC

John Deere Expands Access to Self-Repair Resources

John Deere announced this week it will expand the availability of their existing diagnostic software tools by opening it up for purchase through their website beginning in May. The company says it will make The Customer Service Advisor available to its customers and equipment owners beginning off JohnDeereStore.com. That software...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Digital freight matching offers planet-saving perks

Over the last few years, sustainability has proven to be a hot button issue for just about every industry across the globe. The worsening climate crisis – and increased consumer awareness to its effects – has pushed both governments and corporations to make concrete efforts toward better environmental stewardship.
INDUSTRY
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
#Technical Assistance#Mppta#The Flower Hill Institute
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

How supply chain, drayage have evolved through the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic both created new problems and highlighted existing issues across the supply chain. This has been especially evident at the ports. Unrelenting port congestion — coupled with equipment shortages — has made importing goods an irritating headache at best and an expensive nightmare at worst. Navigating...
RETAIL
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Farming in a global context

When you’re buying feed from your neighbor who owns the feed-and-seed store, or selling produce to a wholesaler located a few towns over, or delivering a load of grain to the local elevator, it’s sometimes easy to think of agriculture as a local concern. But farmers seldom lose...
AGRICULTURE
hackernoon.com

The Global Market Indicates the Need for Telemedicine App Development

Telemedicine is now an integral part of the healthcare system, especially after the pandemic, the future is about healthcare software development and curing patients remotely. Here, we will help you explain the business aspects and technical details for successful app development. The primary purpose of developing a healthcare app is to overcome the legacy limits for patients and doctors. It is mainly helpful in remote areas, helpless populations, and aging groups, and ageing groups,. aging groups. To build a successful healthcare software development to India with the right task, you need a strategic plan for all required.
CELL PHONES
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Single-Click Supply Chain Risk Detection SaaS Platform

Exiger launched Supply Chain Explorer, a proprietary real-time supply chain risk detection Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that empowers companies and government agencies to rapidly surface, understand and mitigate critical threats to their immediate and extended supplier networks. “The turbulence of the market has given us unique insight into the challenges our...
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

The future is now: Applying advanced technologies to freight rail operations

Like all other transport modes, the freight rail industry has been seeking to develop advanced technologies not only to lower carbon emissions but also to further its market share. Explorations into deploying locomotives powered by batteries or hydrogen, as well as initiatives aimed at data sharing and improving network flows and supply chain visibility through improved data analysis, are just some of the actions currently underway by the freight rail industry.
PUEBLO, CO
pymnts

Amplēo, VenConnect Launch Supply Chain Finance Partnership

Outsourced CFO service provider Amplēo has teamed up with VenConnect, a vendor and supplier payments platform, to improve supply chain finance for companies in Utah and the Rocky Mountain states. As part of the arrangement, which was announced in a news release Tuesday (March 29), Amplēo has joined VenConnect’s...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What A Loosening Freight Market Means For CPG Companies

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The truck market is correcting. If you haven't read the article that FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller wrote last week titled, "Just 3 years after 2019 trucking bloodbath, another is on the way," I recommend starting there. For those who prefer a video format and/or want more detail, Fuller discusses his thesis on the most recent Loaded and Rolling episode.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Visa To Bolster NFT Adoption With New 'Creator Program'

The "Visa Creator Program" is looking to help a selected group of entrepreneurs. "NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy," said Cuy Sheffield, Visa's head of crypto. Payment behemoth Visa Inc. V launched a new product strategy and mentorship program for entrepreneurs working in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Save Foods To Present Food Waste Solutions At Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the supply chain. According to the update, Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin from April 5-7, 2022. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods’ products should visit https://ibn.fm/pRHa8 to pre-book a meeting with the team. “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.”
ENVIRONMENT

