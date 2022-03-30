ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

1 Stabbed in Fight Between 2 Walmart Employees

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a fight between two employees Wednesday resulted in a stabbing at a Walmart Supercenter in Auburn, Washington....

