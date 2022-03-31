ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 degrees in April? Warmest Bay Area temperatures this year are possible next week

 2 days ago

The roller coaster of temperatures spring provides will test warmth we haven't felt this year here in the Bay Area.

After cooler than average afternoons this week, a warming trend begins tomorrow.

High temperatures warm above average levels Thursday through Saturday.

A strong and cooling sea breeze cools us back to average levels for Sunday only.

A stronger surge of warmth starts Monday and peaks next Thursday.

These high temperatures could reach 90 for many Inland neighborhoods with 80s around the Bay and San Francisco.

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

