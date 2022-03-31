90 degrees in April? Warmest Bay Area temperatures this year are possible next week
The roller coaster of temperatures spring provides will test warmth we haven't felt this year here in the Bay Area. After cooler than average afternoons this week, a warming trend begins tomorrow. High temperatures warm above average levels Thursday through Saturday. A strong and cooling sea breeze cools us back to average levels for Sunday only. A stronger surge of warmth starts Monday and peaks next Thursday. These high temperatures could reach 90 for many Inland neighborhoods with 80s around the Bay and San Francisco. VIDEO: Rare March Bay Area wildfire elevates concern for rest of 2022
A rare March fire on Kimball Island near Antioch is increasing concerns of wildfires for the rest of 2022.
