ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers over Kings 4-3 in shootout

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ykhw1_0euyL36y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBAOy_0euyL36y00

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both scored in regulation and then again in the shootout, lifting the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

McDavid added an assist to get to 100 points for the fifth time in his career. Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen had 38 saves for the Oilers, who have won eight straight at home.

The victory was Edmonton’s second in a row and moved the Oilers within a point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division.

“I think both teams knew what was at stake. It was a tight game, back and forth,” Draisaitl said. “That was a playoff-type of game."

Alexander Edler, Quinton Byfield and Carl Grundstrom scored in regulation for the Kings, who have lost three of their last four games.

“I think every point is important and we definitely wanted two,” Byfield said. “It’s good that we came away with one, but our minds were on two. They’re right behind us in the standings and we want to make the gap bigger."

Los Angeles started the scoring three minutes into the game with a goal on its first shot. Edler floated a shot from the point that ticked a defender and got past Koskinen.

Edmonton tied it less than four minutes later when Ceci skated in and sent a wrist shot glove side past Jonathan Quick.

The Oilers went up 2-1 with two minutes to play in the opening frame. Zach Hyman muscled a backhanded pass through the crease to Draisaitl, who scored his 49th goal of the season, tying Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the league lead.

Five minutes into the second, McDavid notched his league-leading 100th point, sending a pass from behind the net that bounced in off of Alex Iafallo.

Just 47 seconds later, Byfield created his own space and ripped a shot past Koskinen. And just 14 seconds after that, the Kings tied it at 3 when Grundstrom stole a puck in a battle in front of the net and scored his eighth.

The Oilers had an apparent go-ahead goal called back because of goaltender interference.

“It was good to see that we can stick with it and come out on top at the end," Draisaitl said. "That is a great sign for us. Who knows, we might see this team sometime down the stretch. It was a big two points for us.”

NOTES: The Kings were missing Blake Lizotte (upper body), Matt Roy (lower body), Dustin Brown (upper body), Andreas Athanasiou (upper body), Drew Doughty (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body) and Brendan Lemieux (lower body). ... The Oilers were only without Kris Russell, who is in COVID-19 protocols.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host St. Louis on Friday night.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

Follow ABC News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin, Penguins Win Wild OT in Minnesota; Zucker Injured

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost a two-goal lead and winger Jason Zucker. In a breathtaking game against the Minnesota Wild, officials alternated between soft calls and surprising non-calls. The teams needed more than sixty minutes before Evgeni Malkin got three whacks near the net to get the puck across the goal line.
NHL
ABC News

Auston Matthews joins exclusive Toronto Maple Leafs club with NHL-leading 50th goal

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews scored Toronto's sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Puljujarvi Can Learn From Evander Kane

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been like a trade deadline pick up, producing five points in his last seven games since returning to the lineup after missing a month. Depending on who you ask in Oil Country, he’s either having a great campaign in his second season back in North America, or he’s still a raw player with flaws in his game that still need fine tuning.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Andreas Athanasiou
Person
Quinton Byfield
Person
Mikey Anderson
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Alexander Edler
Person
Mikko Koskinen
ABC News

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and Buffalo continued...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-27-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (44-19-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. After sweeping a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Islanders take on New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win...
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Nashville's Captain Earns Another Accolade After Record-Breaking Month for Predators. Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Edmonton Oilers#The Pacific Division
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 1 at Edmonton

UPDATE: Jordan Kyrou will not play Friday night in Edmonton due to an illness. The St. Louis Blues seek a third consecutive win on Friday night when they visit the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (8 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues will be looking to snap Edmonton's eight-game...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
Reuters

Evgeni Malkin's OT score leads Penguins past Wild

EditorsNote: changes to “35 shots” in third graf; changes to “3:57” in fourth graf; adds to 10th graf. Evgeni Malkin scored the winning goal and Rickard Rakell tallied twice to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy