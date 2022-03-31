ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Cocaine, Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison, $5 Million Fine

Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on March 29, 2022, Andrew Payton, age 48, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to Count 1 of a grand jury indictment, charging him with possession with the intent to distribute 500...

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

