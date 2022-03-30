ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Happy, happy, happy! NL spots for happy hour

By Tim Cotter
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThxPh_0euy5YXB00
Bartenders Tanya Wheeler, left, and Lisa Lelek talk to a customer at the bar at Mr. G's Restaurant Monday, March 28, 2022.(Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

If you're returning to the office now that COVID seems mostly at bay, or you're one of the hundreds of folks who have moved into the new apartments sprouting up weekly in New London, you might be in need of a spot to have a Happy Hour drink. Well, New London has plenty. And while it's hard to single out a few, we did so you won't have to try them all, although that could be fun.

Our criteria: friendly service, good selection of beer, wine and spirits, and tasty, reasonably priced food in case you're hungry.

First, let's stop at Hot Rod's Cafe on Bank Street. Rod Cornish has survived all the downturns in the city because he has a winning formula: great craft beer on tap, professional bartenders and the best wings around. Fun and comfortable place to spend a couple of hours.

Now off to the Social, a relative newcomer on the scene. If you haven't been, everything will be a surprise, from the 50 (!) craft beers on tap to the beautifully renovated space on Bank Street, and the creative work in the kitchen, like Tofu nuggets and Memphis fish & chips, to entertainment, like Funk on Thursdays, that you won't find elsewhere. It's called a Bar + Kitchen because, well, it's hip.

Finally, a visit to another city veteran, Mr. G's, on Williams Street. The small bar area is a place for mostly regulars, but they're friendly and will welcome you. If you want a seat at the bar, however, get there early. You might be sitting next to a lawyer, teacher or a reporter. Bartenders are friendly pros, and the food, from the grinders and pizza to the Italian dinners, is superb.

Hot Rod's Cafe, 114 Bank St., New London, opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, at noon on Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday; 860-447-2320.

Social Bar + Kitchen, 208 Bank St., New London, opens at 4 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. on weekends; 860-442-6900.

Mr. G's Restaurant, 452 Williams St., New London, opens at 11 a.m. daily; 860-447-0400.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Coffee Mate’s New Flavor Turns Your Coffee Into a Dessert

Although there is a deluge of coffee creamer products already on the market, Coffee Mate continues to dream up new ways to upgrade our morning brew. The brand's latest innovation is no exception. From the brand that brought you Glazed Donut and Oatmeal Crème Pie bottled creamer comes a Drumstick...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried the Sarah Jessica Parker-Inspired Wine Cocktail and It’s Even Better than a Cosmo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. No matter your drink of choice, you can’t deny the eclectic list of beloved cocktails made with New York City in mind: the Manhattan, the Martini, the Penicillin, and, of course, the Cosmopolitan. With movies like Casino Royale and shows like Sex and the City popularizing the tried-and-true cocktails we know and love, it’s hard to imagine adding another to the list. There’s one beverage, however, I think we could put into consideration: “The City Shandy.”
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
New London, CT
Food & Drinks
New London, CT
Lifestyle
Mashed

Pop-Tarts' Newest Flavor Lets You Have Dessert For Breakfast

Every day it seems we grow closer to the merging of breakfast and dessert. From donuts dunked in glazes to sugary iced coffees, breakfast seems to lean towards the sweeter side of things instead of the plain ol' oatmeal and black coffee of years past. But, there's one breakfast item that you can eat both cold or hot and it's just as sweet no matter what: The humble Pop-Tart.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

The Best Ham to Order for Your Holiday Dinner

Easter is coming (and before you know it Thanksgiving and Christmas). Find out what the best ham options are to serve up on your table, according to a blind taste test. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
RECIPES
Washingtonian.com

Don’t Miss the Pink Tie Dinner Party Happening April 28

Join us for an unforgettable evening of dazzling entertainment, incredible cuisine, and more! Don your finest pink attire and start the evening with a sushi and sake tasting reception. Enjoy a dinner of culinary delights crafted by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary. After dinner concludes, join the after-party for music...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod#Happy Hour#Bartenders#Beer#Food Drink#Covid#Social#Tofu Nuggets#Memphis Fish
The Citizens Voice

Happy Pi Day

Celebrate Pi Day (3.14) with a slice of pie. Here is a collection of pie recipes from our Sunday Life&Times feature Local Flavor: Recipes We Love.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mike's Hard Reveals The Fate Of Their Seltzer Drinks - Exclusive

Hard seltzers have had a lot of hype these past few years, and brands are continuing to hop on the trend, making them even more popular. This summer will have no shortage of new and exciting flavors as canned cocktails remain an easy go-to drink. Mike's Hard Lemonade knows this all too well with the company's famous single serve options seen at so many beach parties and outdoor barbecues.
Mashed

The McDonald's Breakfast You Can Only Find In Costa Rica

On those days when you wake up, head to work, and realize (with a grumble of your stomach) that you failed to eat the most important meal of the day, a pair of golden arches likely looms overhead as a reminder that you'll be able to take care of your early morning hunger soon enough. McDonald's is a haven for many early birds on their commute looking for a quick, if not sometimes a bit greasy, breakfast. The chain started serving breakfast back in 1972 following the invention of the famous Egg McMuffin, reports Time, and has since added everything from hotcakes, biscuit sandwiches, and classic hash browns to its morning menu.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJBF.com

Have your Pi and eat it too! Here’s where you can celebrate Pi day

(WJBF) – It’s March 14th, but if you’re a person who’s in to mathematics you may be celebrating 3.14, Pi Day. Pi, is a mathematical constant equal to 3.14159, and is used to find the area and circumference of a circle. Every year, mathematicians, scientists, and...
LIFESTYLE
B105

Wines That Pair Best With Easter Dinner

Bank of America Lifestyle Seminar - Swine to Vine: A Pairing Seminar hosted Cristian Cuevas and Anthony Giglio - 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Jacqueline Romano. Easter is a holiday meant to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. Depending on your...
DRINKS
The Ringer

Ice Cream, Late-Night Dining, and the 2022 Chain-Restaurant Draft

After comparing notes on their latest L.A. exploits, Dave, Chris, and Noelle step into the My Opinion Is Fact arena once again—before deciding that the time is right for an impromptu assessment of the national chain-restaurant landscape. Discussed along the way: frozen langoustines, Dave eating clean, double-fried kakiage, another visit to Disneyland, the mainstreaming of birria, mustard martinis, gambling on diner paella, and the Dave Chang Show Third Eye Blind cover band.
RESTAURANTS
Queens Post

Culture Lab LIC to Kick Off Spring Series Saturday, Features Concerts and Exhibits

A Long Island City arts organization is kicking off its spring series Saturday that will feature everything from gallery exhibits through to indoor and outdoor concerts. The Culture Lab LIC, located inside the Plaxall Gallery at 5-25 46th Ave., will start the month with two free exhibits that will be on display Thursdays-Sundays from April 2 through to April 24—from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
The Infatuation

NIU Wine

The NIU Kitchen team’s latest pivot, NIU Wine, has almost immediately become our favorite spot for a low-key night out, date, or particularly exhausting Thursday that calls for a glass of wine and an excellent panna cotta. The narrow space still has the intimate dinner party energy of NIU Kitchen (which is now located a few doors down the street)—with candlelight, tables perfect for couples, and lots of natural wine. There’s not really a wine menu. You just chat with the owner, and she’ll bring you some bottles to try. There is a rotating food menu, though, and it’s full of wine bar appropriate tapas like bacalhau with sofrito aioli, charcuterie, and a spiced chocolate truffle you definitely want alongside a glass of that red you picked because you liked the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Denny’s New Endless Breakfast Gets You Pancakes, Eggs, and Potatoes

Denny's wants to help Americans fight the sting of inflation with the ultimate breakfast meal deal. For just $6.99 per person, diners can get an endless supply of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, and hash browns. "As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas,...
RESTAURANTS
thespruceeats.com

39 Spring Dinner Ideas

After a long winter of root vegetables, spring is a welcome change, bringing with it a plethora of colorful produce. Some veggies, like fiddleheads and green garlic, are only available in the spring, while others, like asparagus and peas, are simply better this time of year. Whether you're looking for...
RECIPES
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
201
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy