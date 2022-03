For me, the winter of 77-78 began in earnest on Halloween day. That initial storm came whipping out of the east, bringing frigid cold and unseasonable precipitation. Those trick-or-treaters brave or foolhardy enough to go trawling for candy found their Luke Skywalker and Wonder Woman costumes inadequate to shut out the snow. I imagine many of them had to wonder if it were worth the Tootsie Rolls to brave the arctic conditions. And it just got worse, after that.

