Austin, TX

Qmmunity: Trans Visibility, Y’all

By James Scott
Austin Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to be visible, fellow transgenders. How you celebrate this March 31 is up to you – personally I take a halfway decent selfie and ride the brief online clout wave of being trans for about 20 likes on Twitter. For others, Trans Day of Visibility reveals the fundamental problem in...

Texas Native Lizzo Says State's Abortion and Trans Policies Are a 'Violation of Human Rights'

Lizzo is a Texas native, having grown up in Houston, but these days, she's not proud of her home state. Speaking during a keynote address at the annual South by Southwest festival in Austin, the three-time Grammy winner was asked how she felt about two recent policy decisions in Texas — the state legislature's ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and Gov. Greg Abbott's recent directive to investigate the parents of transgender kids, which called it "child abuse" to let them undergo gender-affirming health care.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Lizzo Slams Texas Abortion Laws, Anti-Trans Policies: ‘Stay Out of My Body’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo slammed new Texas laws and policies that restrict access to abortion and target trans children and their families during a keynote conversation at SXSW on Sunday. The pop star, who grew up in Houston, said the controversial moves unfairly target women and the LGBTQ community. “I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now,” Lizzo said to loud applause. “Mind your business,” she added. “Trans rights are human rights.” The singer was equally impassioned when discussing Texas lawmakers ban on abortion after six weeks, or at the detection of...
TEXAS STATE
In-Depth: Why Transgender Day of Visibility is important

On March 31st, people around the world take the time to observe Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). It's to raise awareness about people who are trans and celebrate their lives, while also drawing attention to instances of poverty, discrimination, and violence that this community often faces.
UTAH STATE
Axios

HHS to become first federal agency to fly trans pride flag

The Department of Health and Human Services will fly a trans pride flag in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, becoming the first federal agency to do so, the White House announced Thursday. The big picture: President Biden on Wednesday declared March 31 as the Transgender Day of Visibility to...
POLITICS
GreenwichTime

Phoebe Bridgers and the Saddest Factory All-Stars Stand Up for Trans Youth at SXSW

Haley Dahl took the stage at Austin’s Mohawk bar on March 16 dressed like a witch from folklore, which checks out, considering her band Sloppy Jane’s recent album Madison was recorded in a cave. She stood head to toe in royal blue, her velvet suit’s sharp shoulder pads providing a trusty hook for her cape to trail behind. And when she shed this elaborate outfit — stripping down to torn fishnet tights — her old pal Phoebe Bridgers arrived to help her scream.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Spring Flings

Another storm passes over us here in Austin. We survived South by Southwest only to roll right into multiple tornado watches. Though much of Austin currently lies in disrepair, the post-storm sky is clear, and spring stares us in the face. It's renewal time, baybee. Speaking of renewal, an old...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Ariana Grande pledges $1.5 million to trans youth

Ariana Grande has pledged to match $1.5 million (£1.1 million) in donations to support and protect transgender youth.In an Instagram post on Trans Day of Visibility (31 March), the 28-year-old musician said she would match contributions made to 18 organisations that provide direct help for trans people in the US – amounting to a total fundraising goal of $3 million (£2.2 million).The ‘Thank U Next’ singer captioned her post: “Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for...
ADVOCACY
Austin Chronicle

AISD Approves New Charter Partner for Mendez

Several trustees and Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde explained they felt backed into a corner as they agreed to enter a partnership at Mendez Middle School with a new charter operator – the lone applicant to respond to the district's request for proposals. The March 24 vote to contract with Third Future Schools comes after the district announced in December that it would not renew its contract with the previous partner, the Texas Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math coalition. T-STEM had only one year left to increase the school's accountability rating above a C, or else the entire district would be at risk of takeover by the Texas Education Agency, a risk Elizalde said she wasn't willing to take. But, as Trustee Noelita Lugo wondered during the meeting, "if a school board or district bends to the will of a state agency ... then what's the difference?"
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Rep. Doggett Secures $2M for Central TX Mental Health Data Map

On March 21, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, announced that he has secured $2 million in federal appropriations for the new Central Texas Community Mental Health Surveillance Collaborative, a project that aims to create an interactive map of mental health data similar to local COVID dashboards. The project, one of 10 chosen from a community project funding request, is being designed by Texas State University's Dr. Melinda Villagran and Dr. Alessandro De Nadai. Villagran says when the pandemic hit in March 2020, she was struck by the simple visual language of COVID dashboards: "There's a lot of data available, but very few of us have the bandwidth to look at it, find it, understand it, and use it every day. I found it to be a visual way to make sense of what was happening. And I thought, man, we need one of these for everything!"
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips & Beyond: April Events Roundup

Visit historic Presidio La Bahia, take a scenic drive, and more. Spring has finally sprung and it’s time to head out for a weekend drive to these authentically Texas places. Remember Goliad. The gray stone walls of Nuestra Señora de Loreto Presidio, popularly called Presidio La Bahia, still rise above the river crossing on the road between San Antonio and the coast in silent tribute to the Spanish colonization efforts in Texas as they have since the 1750s. After Mexico gained independence in 1821, the old fort became a pawn in the struggle for control of Texas.
TEXAS STATE

