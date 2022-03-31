Qmmunity: Trans Visibility, Y’all

On March 21, Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, announced that he has secured $2 million in federal appropriations for the new Central Texas Community Mental Health Surveillance Collaborative, a project that aims to create an interactive map of mental health data similar to local COVID dashboards. The project, one of 10 chosen from a community project funding request, is being designed by Texas State University's Dr. Melinda Villagran and Dr. Alessandro De Nadai. Villagran says when the pandemic hit in March 2020, she was struck by the simple visual language of COVID dashboards: "There's a lot of data available, but very few of us have the bandwidth to look at it, find it, understand it, and use it every day. I found it to be a visual way to make sense of what was happening. And I thought, man, we need one of these for everything!"
