ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Public Notice: Taking Our Toll

By Nick Barbaro
Austin Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew toll booths on I-35 will benefit transit, TxDOT, and the Chronicle. I've written here before about the fact that the Chronicle office building is in the condemnation zone for TxDOT's planned I-35 expansion ("Public Notice: Condeming the Chronicle?" Sept. 10, 2021), along with some 130 other businesses up and down...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

MetroBike Gears Up for Revamp After Major Outage

MetroBike, Austin's public bikeshare system, was forced to shut down service between March 17 and 19 due to a software issue. The outage occurred during the peak of South by Southwest – their busiest week of the year – raising questions about the service's reliability under pressure. A...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Location of the DACC Remains Up in the Air

Where the Downtown Austin Community Court should be permanently located remains up in the air, as City Council punted on making a decision for the fourth time in as many months. At last week's meeting, March 24, Council members were posted to vote on three items that would authorize spending $27 million to renovate the old City Hall building at 124 W. Eighth, now referred to as the Municipal Building, that staff identified as the most suitable permanent location for the court.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

AISD Approves New Charter Partner for Mendez

Several trustees and Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde explained they felt backed into a corner as they agreed to enter a partnership at Mendez Middle School with a new charter operator – the lone applicant to respond to the district's request for proposals. The March 24 vote to contract with Third Future Schools comes after the district announced in December that it would not renew its contract with the previous partner, the Texas Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math coalition. T-STEM had only one year left to increase the school's accountability rating above a C, or else the entire district would be at risk of takeover by the Texas Education Agency, a risk Elizalde said she wasn't willing to take. But, as Trustee Noelita Lugo wondered during the meeting, "if a school board or district bends to the will of a state agency ... then what's the difference?"
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
Austin Chronicle

Austin Water’s Aquifer Storage Project Steams Ahead

After the third boil water notice in four years this February, Austinites are pondering ways to keep potable water on hand in case the water supply again proves unreliable. One such plan – the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project (ASR) – has been in the works at Austin Water since the 2018 creation of the Water Forward Plan, a compendium of strategies for conservation and reuse for the next 100 years made in response to the 2008-16 drought, which reduced the Highland Lakes to historically low levels. On March 24, AW held the first of many planned town halls relating to ASR, which should store enough treated water in a nearby aquifer by 2035 to significantly bolster available supply in the event of another drought or freeze.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Trouble With Tank Farms

In September of last year, Amanda Carrillo, a 40-year-old mother of four who lives in a home on McCall Lane in Southeast Austin, opened up her mailbox to find a letter from a local developer. It told her that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was planning to new build a multi-million-gallon fuel storage site – across the street from her house.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy