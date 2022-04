Tropical Smoothie Café & Deli, 8207 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hot water doesn’t get hot enough in women’s or men’s restrooms; observed debris greater than one day old on scoop and knife that were both stored clean on a shelf; observed bacon stored out at room temperature next to panini press on the line; temperatures of rice, chicken wrapped in parchment paper and sliced cheese are elevated; temperatures of kale salad, prepped tomatoes, pre-portioned chicken and beans are elevated because they were not cooled properly; in-use utensils are not being stored properly; forks on a shelf on the front line are not stored inverted; multiple cutting boards throughout the facility are heavily scratched; racks in dry storage area in back of facility are rusty; air temperature of rightmost lowboy unit on front line is elevated; observed debris on cart, outside of containers on cart, on racks in walk-in cooler, shelves on front line and racks in to-go station in front of house and on front line; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; ceiling and wall corner on front line is dusty and stained; observed debris on line under equipment at smoothie station and on floor corners in dry storage areas; observed low grouting throughout the facility.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO