Austin, TX

We Have an Issue: “Best of Austin” Finalists Revealed

By Kimberley Jones
Austin Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus: Our annual habit of breaking big news at the beginning of April. In this issue, we unveil this year's finalists for our "Best of Austin" Readers Poll. Tens of thousands of votes were cast in the first-round ballot, narrowing the field down to nearly 900 nominees across 174 categories, chosen...

AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

We Have an Issue: We Contain Multitudes

Being open to feeling all of the feelings, all of the time. Not gonna lie, I worried it would seem a little frivolous to put a story about NFTs on the cover this week, at a time as fraught as this one. Statewide, we're grappling with unconscionable attacks on the families of trans kids and a definitive door slammed shut on the last effort to challenge SB 8's virtual ban on abortions in Texas. Internationally, we're looking at the worrying rise of another COVID variant and the grim situation in Ukraine.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Review: Fennec

Mass Appeal – the New York City-based media company known as a creative and investment vehicle for the rapper Nas – used to have a popular YouTube series called Rhythm Roulette. It was a show where notable producers would hit a local record store, put on a blindfold to pick out three random records, and then attempt to make music out of samples found. Some of the shows produced were "better" than others, but everything was incredibly interesting. This is also the story of Fennec's a couple of good days, a sometimes strange, unwieldy, yet fulfilling and poetic record that remains intriguing. The Austin producer assembles sounds of a weekend gone too fast, soon to be usurped by Slack notifications and unnecessary emails. Much of the project recalls what the title implies: a dope weekend, maybe around a pool during a staycation. He also gets a little loose with samples throughout, like the vocals in "aperol spritz," one of many house/lounge/poolside-inspired tracks. The album's more unusual offering, "russian dressing," appears to have been made out of something from the exotica section, where only genuinely insane people run a proper dig for records. Summery, trap-lite "honda with my bb" conveys dusk drives of a broke player with his lady, with drive-through Sonic slushes in a convertible where the top's broken and only goes down 75% of the way – but everything is good. Y'know?
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

AISD Approves New Charter Partner for Mendez

Several trustees and Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde explained they felt backed into a corner as they agreed to enter a partnership at Mendez Middle School with a new charter operator – the lone applicant to respond to the district's request for proposals. The March 24 vote to contract with Third Future Schools comes after the district announced in December that it would not renew its contract with the previous partner, the Texas Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math coalition. T-STEM had only one year left to increase the school's accountability rating above a C, or else the entire district would be at risk of takeover by the Texas Education Agency, a risk Elizalde said she wasn't willing to take. But, as Trustee Noelita Lugo wondered during the meeting, "if a school board or district bends to the will of a state agency ... then what's the difference?"
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

April 1, 2022

New toll booths on I-35 will benefit transit, TxDOT, and the Chronicle. Austin Man’s Suicide in Jail After Seeking Medical Care Raises Question: Why Was He There?. Council delays vote on community court relocation to study alternate sites, service model. BY AUSTIN SANDERS. Casar visited the third Starbucks location...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Jumping to Conclusions: Texas foster care monitors say there is strong evidence that a Texas Rangers report ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, which claimed abuse did not occur at a Bastrop County foster facility earlier this month, was "at best, premature," the Statesman reported. Nine employees at the Refuge Ranch were accused of sex trafficking foster girls after several reports alleged sexual and physical abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Greg Casar Joins Unionizing Starbucks Workers

Casar visited the third Starbucks location in Texas to join nationwide unionization effort. On Thursday March 24, Democratic nominee for TX-35 Greg Casar and a number of local officials visited the campus-area Starbucks on W. 24th Street – the third location in Texas to join the nationwide unionization effort – to express their support. "You can count on me come January 2022 to put my name on the PRO [Protecting the Right to Organize] Act," Casar said, "to make sure we put workers before profit." He was joined by Rep. Lloyd Doggett, state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, Mayor Steve Adler, State Rep. Vicki Goodwin (next to Casar in the photo), and Council Members Vanessa Fuentes and Kathie Tovo, among others. A Starbucks worker/organizer spoke last: "We are here today because of what Buffalo [N.Y.] got started ... one of the most exciting labor movements in the last several decades. I'm grateful to you all for standing together with us, and giving us what we're trying to achieve in our workplace, which is a voice." The crowd then ordered coffees under the moniker "Union Strong."
AUSTIN, TX

