ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdtJ3_0euxn1HF00
China Manufacturing A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus rides on a bicycle past a poster depicting a manufacturing industries on March 28, 2022, in Beijing. China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BEIJING — (AP) — China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday.

The monthly purchasing managers' index of the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, fell to 49.5 from February's 50.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Sub-indicators of new orders, new export orders, employment, production and business expectations all declined, the report said.

“Even if the outbreak is brought under control soon, it will still take a while for the economy to get back on track,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Most businesses in Shanghai, China's most populous city, have been ordered to close while millions of people are tested for the virus.

Access to Changchun and Jilin in the northeast has been suspended, forcing automakers and other factories to shut down. Restrictions also have been imposed on some smaller cities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Millions locked down as China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

China placed all 17 million residents in one of its biggest cities under lockdown on Sunday, as virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of its 'zero-Covid' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years. China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict 'zero-Covid' policy enforced with swift lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when clusters have emerged.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens retaliation against US for new Uyghur sanctions

China threatened on Tuesday to implement “reciprocal countermeasures” against the U.S. for imposing new visa restrictions on Chinese officials on Monday for their alleged involvement in human rights abuses against Uyghurs. On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new visa restrictions on People’s Republic of China...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast China#Ap#Chinese#Capital Economics#The Associated Press
NBC News

Shanghai starts China’s biggest Covid lockdown in 2 years

BEIJING — China began its most extensive lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation’s “zero-Covid” strategy. China’s financial capital and largest city with 26 million people,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Idaho State Journal

COVID-19 cases more than double in China as new variant spreads

BEIJING (AP) — China’s new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

China begins massive COVID lockdown of Shanghai and its 26 million residents

Life in much of the U.S. is returning to some semblance of normal following the winter COVID-19 wave, but China is ratcheting up its strict mitigation measures to quash its relatively small outbreak. Chinese authorities on Monday began a two-phase lockdown of Shanghai and its 26 million residents, starting with five days of requiring people in the Pudong financial district and surrounding areas to stay home until Friday as mass testing gets underway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

China locks down millions more as COVID spreads

China on Sunday imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country's northeast as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years. The country has largely kept the virus at bay since it brought to heel its initial outbreak in 2020 using targeted lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China's Shenzhen City Says Lifts COVID Curbs on Offices, Factories - CCTV

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shenzhen city said it would allow offices and factories to restart operations from Monday and that public transport would also resume, after residents in the city completed three rounds of COVID-19 testing, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Government officials told a press conference that the epidemic situation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Not 'sitting on its hands,' U.S. to up pressure on China, trade czar Tai says

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The United States is done "sitting on its hands" and will more actively pressure China, the world's second largest economy, to change trade practices that Washington believes distort the market, top U.S. trade negotiator Katherine Tai said. Tai, a trade lawyer and former congressional staffer...
FOREIGN POLICY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy