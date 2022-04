Meet Bellmorite Mia Monzidelis: an 11-year-old entrepreneur with a passion for philanthropy. At age 5, she envisioned a new toy — now known as the Power Pony — that combines the power of a Hoverboard with the warmth of a plush toy. Her creation has been on the market since August, and Mia, who loves to give back to those in need, is set to be honored by the Family and Children’s Association later this month at the organization’s inaugural Women in Philanthropy breakfast.

