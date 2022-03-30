ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Attempt to Refloat Ever Forward

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Tonight’s refloating attempt was unsuccessful. A second attempt to refloat the Ever Forward will take place this evening using seven tugboats, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson has confirmed to gCaptain. The refloating effort is expected to take place during the next high tide at around 6 p.m...

gcaptain.com

KTVZ

Ever Forward, stuck in Chesapeake Bay, evaluated by experts

BALTIMORE (AP) — A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward ran aground Sunday night while traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. The ship is not impeding any navigation, unlike its sister ship the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for days after getting stuck last year. There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot Ever Forward, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. William Doyle is executive director of the Maryland Port Administration. He says technical experts boarded the ship Monday to evaluate its condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
GreenMatters

Ironically, the "Ever Forward" Ship Is Unable to Move

Back in 2021, the Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. Now a year later, in 2022, the Ever Forward container ship, which is operated by the same company, is stuck in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. Environmentalists are seriously worried about the impact of the Ever Forward container ship, which has been lodged in the bottom of the bay for about a week now.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT

Rescue plan designed for Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has a plan to refloat the stranded ship. Evergreen said Friday that the plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load of the Ever Forward, and dredging around the ship to create space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed. The Donjon Smit salvage team will then refloat the ship at high tide using the power of tugboats and the ship’s main engine. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
