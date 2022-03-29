ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Administration

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Idvfp_0euxIuTW00

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. law firm Brownstein Hyatt quits RNC's Jan. 6 subpoena lawsuit

(Reuters) - The U.S. lobbying heavyweight Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Tuesday withdrew from representing the Republican National Committee in its closely watched legal challenge against Salesforce.com Inc and the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Two partners at the firm had represented the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Honolulu Civil Beat

Ige’s New Attorney General Faces Senate Questions Over Employee Complaints

Hawaii’s new attorney general, who may only hold on to that post for eight more months, found herself in the hot seat before a panel of state senators Tuesday morning. The lawmakers questioned Holly Shikada, Gov. David Ige’s nominee for the state’s top lawyer, over personnel issues facing the department, including allegations from a top state investigator who said Shikada contributed to a hostile work environment at the office.
HAWAII STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Drop The 25% Cannabis Tax, Senator Schumer!

Federal marijuana taxes could hit 25% under Senator Chuck Schumer’s legalization plan. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The vast majority of Americans want to have legal cannabis on a federal level, there are numerous polls that support this notion. The problem, however,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emergency powers bill died as legislative session ended

OLYMPIA — A bill that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers died in a late night debate on the floor of the Washington State Legislature just hours before the bill cutoff deadline earlier this month. Critics had hoped to limit the use of gubernatorial powers, like the...
POLITICS
Town Square LIVE News

Senate passes tax relief for retired military, first responders

The State Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved two bills to provide tax relief for retired service members and first responders living in Delaware. If made law, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 188 will exclude up to $12,500 worth of military pension income from state tax calculations for all retired service members, regardless of age, starting in 2023.  “Our nation’s ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

The Hill

522K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy