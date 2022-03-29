Administration

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO