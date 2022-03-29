Administration

Related
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she was 'never under the illusion' Joe Manchin would back Biden's Build Back Better legislation
"I have the utmost respect and confidence in the president, but I just felt like we called two different plays on this one," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.
Daylight saving change faces trouble in House
(The Hill) -- Legislation to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate last week, but the House is not ready to be a rubber stamp, spelling potential trouble ahead for its passage in the lower chamber.
Sen. Mitt Romney suggests he'd back cutting retirement benefits for younger Americans
Romney appears to be open to making it harder for Gen Z and millennials to retire down the road. He wants to address the national debt.
House Committee Clears Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill For Floor Vote This Week
A key House committee on Wednesday formally advanced a bill to federally legalize marijuana to the floor, making in order a number of amendments and blocking others as part of a final rule. A full chamber vote is expected on Friday, reported Marijuana Moment. The House Rules Committee, which took...
Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill
Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Federal Cannabis Legalization: Are The Stars Aligning? Will The Dems And GOP Meet In The Middle?
Cannabis stocks went into a tizzy, in a good way, on Thursday’s blockbuster news that the House of Representatives will call a vote next week on the MORE Act - Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement – which seeks to remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry.
Joe Manchin swings at Biden's billionaire tax, saying the superrich can't be taxed on 'things you don't have'
"You might have it on paper," he said. Most of America's wealthiest families park their assets in financial investments like stocks or bonds.
Republican lawmakers unveil legislative package to address homelessness
(The Center Square) – A group of Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of new bills to increase accountability over the state’s homelessness spending and expand shelter options on Wednesday in a move they say is a “departure from the status quo.”. GOP lawmakers met outside the state...
Republicans Offer Black Americans a Brighter, Prosperous Future. Joe Biden is Proof | Opinion
If the Black community at large continues to vote for politicians who willfully mishandle the economy, it will be voting for its own destruction.
Government funding bill passed by Congress includes millions for Inland Northwest projects
WASHINGTON – After kicking the can down the road for half a year with stopgap measures, Congress last week finally did its most fundamental job and passed a $1.5 trillion bill to fund the federal government. The legislation was notable for a few reasons, not least because it averted...
Trump shoots down House speaker idea
Former President Donald Trump says he has no interest in being speaker of the House despite staunch allies in the Republican Party promoting the idea.
With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. law firm Brownstein Hyatt quits RNC's Jan. 6 subpoena lawsuit
(Reuters) - The U.S. lobbying heavyweight Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Tuesday withdrew from representing the Republican National Committee in its closely watched legal challenge against Salesforce.com Inc and the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Two partners at the firm had represented the...
Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving permanent, House lawmakers weigh in
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — What issue brings lawmakers from both parties together? A mutual hatred of springing ahead and falling back, from Daylight Saving Time to standard time. To many people’s surprise, on Tuesday through unanimous consent, the Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. “Unanimous...
Ige’s New Attorney General Faces Senate Questions Over Employee Complaints
Hawaii’s new attorney general, who may only hold on to that post for eight more months, found herself in the hot seat before a panel of state senators Tuesday morning. The lawmakers questioned Holly Shikada, Gov. David Ige’s nominee for the state’s top lawyer, over personnel issues facing the department, including allegations from a top state investigator who said Shikada contributed to a hostile work environment at the office.
Drop The 25% Cannabis Tax, Senator Schumer!
Federal marijuana taxes could hit 25% under Senator Chuck Schumer’s legalization plan. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The vast majority of Americans want to have legal cannabis on a federal level, there are numerous polls that support this notion. The problem, however,...
Emergency powers bill died as legislative session ended
OLYMPIA — A bill that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers died in a late night debate on the floor of the Washington State Legislature just hours before the bill cutoff deadline earlier this month. Critics had hoped to limit the use of gubernatorial powers, like the...
Senate passes tax relief for retired military, first responders
The State Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved two bills to provide tax relief for retired service members and first responders living in Delaware. If made law, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 188 will exclude up to $12,500 worth of military pension income from state tax calculations for all retired service members, regardless of age, starting in 2023. “Our nation’s ... Read More
