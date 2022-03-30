Vintage Designs With Light Silver Teardrop Candleholder, Set of 2 (SOLD OUT)

This special item is final sale only. Looking for another find like this one? Check out our other Dansk gems and vintage treasures in the Shop. In the 70s, Dansk courted the Whole Earth Catalog generation with BLT (as in breakfast, lunch and tea), Niels Refsgaard’s chunky, loveable, Japan-made mini collection of a plate, bowl and mug. The tagline? “Less Is Enough.” We love it so much, we’re thinking of bringing it back. Because we want more of this less! With their glazed green interior and matte earthen exterior, these lug-handled cereal bowls are lovable at any meal.

