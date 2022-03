Yes, we are still talking about the slap seen around the world, and now Richard Williams, the man Will Smith won his first Oscar award playing, has chimed in. The polarizing patriarch of the Williams family broke his silence on the now-infamous moment that saw Will Smith walk up on stage and smack Chris Rock on live television for a joke he felt was disrespectful to his wife, Jada Pinkett. Once the dust settled, the vibe was still off, but what made the night even more interesting was Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his brilliant portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO