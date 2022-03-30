ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Longtime state GOP inside looks to upset Lee in U.S. Senate race

By Matt Ward
millardccp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIsom says country, Republican Party at critical political crossroads. With the primary election season in full swing, the Chronicle Progress is speaking with candidates about their reasons for running for elected office and the issues that motivate them to serve. Looking outside of local races, the newspaper recently sat...

millardccp.com

Comments / 0

