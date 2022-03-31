ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

"Large and dangerous" brush fire contained off Blue Springs Church Road

By WTVC
WTVC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn — UPDATE: March 31, 2022 @ 2:15 AM. According to the Bradley County EMA, the fire is now completely contained. The US Forestry Service is on the scene and will continue to clear the fire break....

