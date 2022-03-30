ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Fire officials expand evacuation zone toward Pigeon Forge, Blount-Sevier County line

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Emergency officials have extended the evacuation zone near the Wears Valley Fire location.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory evacuation for the Dupont area from South Rogers Road to the Blount-Sevier County line.

Earlier Wednesday evening the area along Wears Valley Road – including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway – were added.

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

The wildfire has burned more than 1,000 acres in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County, and as of 8:30 p.m., 35 structures have been impacted.

NEW: UPDATED EVACUATION MAP: Searchable

At least one injury has been reported due to the fire, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The injured person was airlifted to UT Medical Center.

The fire started burning on Hatcher Mountain Road at Indigo Lane shortly after 11 a.m. The Sevier County EMA is asking anyone in the Wears Valley or Walden’s Creek areas to evacuate immediately. A street map of locations asked to leave was shared by the EMA.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road, and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center , 170 Community Center Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGk2Z_0euwblSH00
Map via Sevier County EMA
PHOTOS: Wildfire burning in Wears Valley

Wears Valley Road is now closed at the Pigeon Forge city limits according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. The department said no traffic will be able to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

National park closes roads ahead of high wind warning Wednesday

Fire officials have shared at 35 structures have been impacted. As of 6:03, the fire was 0% contained according to the Sevier County EMA. The fire has officially been named the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire. According to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson, some fire engines have burned due to the fire.

Due to low humidity and high winds , Sevier County is under a Red Flag Warning. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected in the county. This is why the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has also asked people not to burn anything today.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDlaK_0euwblSH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av1xK_0euwblSH00
    Map shows Hatcher Mountain Road and surrounding area. (Google Maps)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTns2_0euwblSH00
    Brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB6GH_0euwblSH00
    Smoke seen from brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HohoN_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Knl_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTyiQ_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1611el_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjVRZ_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432KjX_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBJLv_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIDjG_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gypm_0euwblSH00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0077bB_0euwblSH00
    The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency posted this photo of a wildfire in Wears Valley near Shagbark Resort on its Twitter page around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

Fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force, Knoxville Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to the scene. WTVC reported that Bradley County Fire and Rescue as well as the Cleveland Fire Department have sent crews to assist operations in Sevier County.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

WATE
WATE

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
CBS DFW

Second Rare Fire Warning, Evacuation Order Issued In Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time today, the National Weather Service has issued a rare fire warning for parts of Montague County under threat from a fast-moving wildfire. The fire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona near Oakshores Road and FM 2953. The fire is expected to cross FM 2953 near Oakshores Road. Residents near the fire or north of FM 2953 near Oakshores Road are urged to evacuated immediately using any east-west route. This is a breaking story and will be updated. The full warning is provided below: BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED FIRE WARNING FRWFWDTEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY FORT WORTH TEXAS RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 337 PM CDT SUN MAR 20 2022 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTAGE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER. WILDFIRE – EVACUATE NOW… A FAST MOVING WILDFIRE IS LOCATED ALONG AND JUST EAST OF LAKE NOCONA NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD AND FM 2953. THE FIRE IS EXPECTED TO CROSS FM 2953 NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD. RESIDENTS IN THE VICINITY OF THIS FIRE OR TO THE NORTH OF FM 2953 NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD ARE URGED TO EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY USING ANY AVAILABLE EAST-WEST ROUTE. AVOID THE AREA NEAR OAKSHORES ROAD AND FM 2953.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Reagan County fire shifts east towards Barnhart

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas – The Chico Lane Fire, a large wildfire located in Regan County, made a shift east towards Barnhart Thursday afternoon. According to a tweet shared by the National Weather Service of San Angelo, those in and around the area should listen to local authorities. A large wildfire is moving east towards the […]
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pigeon Forge, TN
Government
City
Knoxville, TN
Sevier County, TN
Government
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Walden, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
WATE

Fire at home on Cecil Avenue

A video from the Knoxville Fire Department shows smoke billowing out of a home on Cecil Avenue on Friday morning. One man was rescued and taken to the hospital.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#County Line#Creek Fire#Fire Engines#Sevier County Schools#Ut Medical Center#The Sevier County Ema#Pigeon Forge Communi
KOLD-TV

Brush fire causes evacuations in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities evacuated several residents as a brush fire spread down a nearby river bed on Wednesday, March 16. According to authorities, the fire is near Bowers and Sanders Road, south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90. Several residents in the Bowers area evacuated for their safety.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WATE

Knoxville Police link arson-related death to stabbing and assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation of an arson-related death in January remains ongoing as new details were released. Knoxville Police Department shared their Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the death of 47-year-old Donald DeShazo of Detroit, Mich., who was found dead inside of a home on January 21. The department said his death has been ruled a homicide and investigators believe the fire was intentionally set to destroy evidence.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KRMG

Home damaged in fire near County Line Rd

TULSA, Okla. — An abandoned home was damaged in a fire Thursday morning near Admiral and County Line Rd. Firefighters responded to the home just before 7:30 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the fire was mainly in the attic...
TULSA, OK
WATE

Knoxville Police officer will not face charges in fatal August collision, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police officer will not face prosecution after crashing into a car and killing the driver while responding to a burglary last year, according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. Sean McDermott, assistant district attorney general and public information officer, confirmed the update Friday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy