ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

A section of SE Soteria Avenue to close on Monday, April 4

wdm.iowa.gov
 2 days ago

SE Soteria Avenue from SE County Line Road to White Crane Road will...

www.wdm.iowa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Pickwick Avenue to close for three weeks starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pickwick Avenue will be closed between Elm and Cherry Street for approximately three weeks. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21 for stormwater improvements associated with private development. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

North Avenue long-term closure begins Monday

MILWAUKEE - As part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project, there will be a long-term closure of North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 14 and last through late summer 2022. Access to businesses and residents will be maintained. During this closure,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
92 Moose

9 Vehicle Pile-Up Closes Section Of I-95 In Eastern Maine

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety a 9 vehicle crash closed a section of I-95 near Bangor for several hours. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries. The incident started at approximately 8:15 on Friday (March 18th) morning when the driver of a Dodge Caliber...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Se Soteria Avenue#Se County Line Road
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Residents Pleading For Help After Home Deemed Uninhabitable Due To Nearby Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Spring Garden are pleading for help after their home was deemed uninhabitable due to nearby construction. Now, residents are searching for somewhere to go. Over the last few weeks, tenants were forced to move out of their building, and say there’s still no open line of communication with their management group. Pictures, one after the next, of the walls getting ready to fall apart inside of 1919 Green Street were provided by residents. “If you saw that crack, you would’ve gotten out of there as soon as you could,” Seth McDaniel said. It all started after construction crews from the...
POLITICS
KIMT

Water main repairs to close sections of two Mason City roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of two roads in Mason City will be closed Monday due to water main repairs. The city’s Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be shutting down 17th Street NE between Rhode Island and Kentucky Avenues and 23rd Street SW between Sunny Circle and South Washington Avenue.
MASON CITY, IA
KWQC

Section of State Street closed beginning Wednesday

Lee County investigators first searched the couple's home in February. Around noon, the Moline police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities. Davenport to host public input sessions for two-way conversion of 3rd, 4th streets. Updated: 8 hours ago. The city said they want...
LEE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Major construction project starts Monday on Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the end of winter near… road construction season will soon be here. Starting Monday, Sioux Falls drivers will notice the first signs of work on a major project on Minnesota Avenue. The outside northbound lane will be closed from Second Street to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NBCMontana

Higgins Avenue bridge to close for night construction

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula will close overnight Thursday. The following was released by the Montana Department of Transportation:. The long-awaited bridge beams are expected to arrive on March 16. Crews will begin beam installation as quickly as possible upon delivery. Beams...
MISSOULA, MT
News 12

Residents say Clinton Avenue sinkhole is growing

A gaping sinkhole has formed on Clinton Avenue. Residents tell News 12 that the hole, which is near a playground and school, seems to be getting bigger and could have been caused by a broken pipe under the street. “I usually walk through here to take a shortcut from work....
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

Section of Berlin Turnpike Closed After Downed Tree Snaps Telephone Pole

A section of the Berlin Turnpike is closed after a downed tree snapped a telephone pole on Sunday. Firefighters were called to the southbound side of the Berlin Turnpike between Arrow Road and the off ramp of Route 175 westbound around 10:30 a.m. According to firefighters, a downed tree snapped...
BERLIN, CT
NBC12

Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion Charles City Road (Route 600) from Monday to Wednesday for drainage work in Charles City County. The section to be closed will be between C.C. Road (Route 622) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) from March...
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy