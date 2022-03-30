ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

CareerBuilder vs. Glassdoor for Employers

By Kari Faber
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

﻿Employers looking to make a hire can be overwhelmed by the amount of hiring websites out there to choose from. While some have niche focuses, many are so similar it’s difficult to decide where to start. Two of the most commonly used job-seeking websites hiring managers use...

www.thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder

16K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
The Penny Hoarder

Monster vs. Glassdoor: Which Site Is Better for Hiring Help?

If it doesn’t drive results, even the most affordable job-posting site can get expensive over time. While similar, Glassdoor and Monster specialize in driving different types of results for employers. Comparing Monster vs. Glassdoor can help you determine which site would serve your hiring needs better, and what you...
INTERNET
The Penny Hoarder

Comparing Monster vs. LinkedIn for Employers Seeking Workers

With millions of unfilled job openings and a serious shortage of workers, businesses across the country are struggling to recruit the employees they need. Is your business struggling to find qualified job candidates? In that case, you’ve no doubt considered using a popular online recruitment platform like Monster or LinkedIn. But what’s the difference between the two? Which one is best for your needs?
INTERNET
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Careerbuilder#Job Boards#Software#Advertising
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Barclays raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20.50

(Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC on Thursday raised the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $20.50 from $17, months after a similar move by rival Bank of America Corp. The new rate will vary by location based on the cost of living and benefit more than 900...
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Enhanced Employee Benefits

Companies that offer enhanced employee benefits may be able to attract and retain top-tier talent. With the "Great Resignation” looming over employers’ heads and politically-charged COVID-19 vaccination issues in the workplace, recruitment and retention remain difficult tasks for HR teams to tackle. One strategy companies are using to improve both is offering enhanced employee benefits.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Employer-sponsored tuition assistance

Through financial assistance, employers can sometimes make the difference that enables someone to complete a post-secondary education. Employer-sponsored scholarships and tuition assistance are provided by a company to support employees seeking to further their education and skills. Companies such as UPS, Chipotle, Walmart, and Starbucks are just a handful of employers that will financially support their employees who go back to school. Chipotle will cover the entirety of an employee’s tuition depending on the program. Whether they’re part-time or full-time employees, Starbucks will pay 100% of the tuition for students who choose to get their bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University via its online program. This story originally appeared on College Ave and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
CHEYENNE, WY
CNBC

Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly more than expected, ADP says

ADP said private payrolls grew by 455,000 in March, slightly more than expected. Leisure and hospitality led the job gains, adding 161,000 positions. The release comes two days ahead of the government's nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show growth of 490,000. Companies added jobs at a solid pace...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. private sector adds 455,000 new jobs in March, ADP says

The numbers: U.S. private payrolls rose by 455,000 in March, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a gain of 450,000 private sector jobs in March. The ADP report is produced with Moody’s Analytics. Private-sector job growth was...
ECONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy