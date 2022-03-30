ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways cancels flights at Heathrow after technical issue

By Reuters
 1 day ago
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British Airways (ICAG.L) apologised to customers after its operations at London's Heathrow were hit by a technical issue on Wednesday, which resulted in flights being cancelled and delayed.

The airline said the problem, which impacted its operation at Heathrow Terminal 5, has now been resolved. A Heathrow spokesperson advised customers to check their flight status with British Airways before travelling to the airport.

"We experienced a technical issue for a short time this afternoon," BA said in a statement. "This has now been resolved and we're resuming flight operations. We've apologised to those customers who have been inconvenienced."

The airline, owned by IAG (ICAG.L), was hit by a major computer system failure in 2017 that stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, sparking a public relations disaster and pledges from the carrier that it would do better in the future.

It was also hit by a "significant technical issue" in February that led to a number of cancellations and disruption across its network which took many hours to resolve. read more

The online departure board at Heathrow on Wednesday afternoon showed flights delayed, with a few cancelled.

"Hey @British_Airways, our captain has tried to call, email to let you know your IT systems are down so your whole fleet is grounded. Just tweeting you in case you hadn't heard," a Christian Hernandez said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

