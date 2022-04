Police in Burlington, Vermont are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt, one seriously, early Saturday morning. Police said they were called to the Marketplace Parking Garage on South Winooski Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. When they arrived they found three victims, all of whom were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was shot in the stomach and required emergency treatment on scene. remains hospitalized in stable condition.

