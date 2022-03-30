ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Easter Brunch Ideas

By fmarie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster brunches can be as elaborate as backyard barbeques to finger sandwiches. They can involve 2 people or more, but it would be awesome to have a table of one if you’re single. If you happen to do that share what you’re serving. As April 15th is around the corner let’s...

Comments / 0

Mashed

Pop-Tarts' Newest Flavor Lets You Have Dessert For Breakfast

Every day it seems we grow closer to the merging of breakfast and dessert. From donuts dunked in glazes to sugary iced coffees, breakfast seems to lean towards the sweeter side of things instead of the plain ol' oatmeal and black coffee of years past. But, there's one breakfast item that you can eat both cold or hot and it's just as sweet no matter what: The humble Pop-Tart.
Taste Of Home

12 Mistakes Everybody Makes When Cooking Bacon

Everybody loves bacon—but not when it's underdone or way too crispy! We're here to help you master the art of cooking bacon. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
Parade

24 Gluten-Free Side Dishes That Will Upstage the Main Course This Easter

Gluten-free Easter side dishes ranging from asparagus and carrots, to potatoes and corn (and everything in between) will complete your holiday menu this year. Because once you’ve got your ham, or lamb, or another main dish, coming up with gluten-free sides can be more of a challenge. No need to worry though, when there are so many yummy guilt-free sides to choose from.
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
Mashed

What Oyster Crackers Are Really Made Of

For anyone living in New England, clam chowder is a popular soup choice that happens to be accompanied by oyster crackers. But what's in a name? Oyster crackers are small, salted, puffy crackers that are especially popular in New England and Cincinnati. According to The Kitchn, oyster crackers are said to have been first created by the Adam Exton Cracker Bakery in New Jersey in 1847, but the Westminster Cracker Company, located in New England, says that they've made the crackers since 1828.
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Popculture

Popeyes Adds New Sweet Treat to Menu

Something sweet has just arrived to Popeyes! The Louisiana-style chicken chain is trying their shot at a popular French pastry, officially introducing the new Wild Berry Beignets. Currently available at select locations, according to Chew Boom, the new beignets feature a French pastry that's fried to order, filled with a sweet wild berry sauce, and coated in powdered sugar.
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient In Geoffrey Zakarian's Egg Salad

Easter is almost here, and that means that a lot of people are filling their refrigerators with cartons of eggs to boil, dye, and decorate for their celebrations. But what to do with leftover hard-boiled eggs after the festivities? Once they're decorated, they look pretty, but they do eventually need to be eaten. Insider reports that 180 million eggs are purchased for Easter every year, which likely leaves lots of people on the search for recipes that employ cooked eggs. Fortunately, chef Geoffrey Zakarian has stepped up to the plate with his own.
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
Popculture

Popeyes Reveals Return of Its Fish Sandwich But With a New Twist

Popeyes may be known and loved for its fried chicken, but after kick starting the fast food chicken sandwich wars back in 2019, the beloved fast food restaurant chain has set its sights on something new: the 2022 seafood season. With Lent in full swing, Popeyes has officially welcomed back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, though this time with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, just like its famed Chicken Sandwich.
Popculture

Popeyes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

A fan-favorite menu item has just made its way back to the Popeyes menu! Now well into the midst of the 2022 seafood season, the fast food restaurant chain has officially welcomed back the Shrimp Tackle Box, and this year its returning to menus nationwide alongside an all-new menu item.
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake. On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer....
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
Popculture

Panera Bread Reveals a Spicy New Sandwich

Lovers looking to try something new, there's a new chicken sandwich coming on March 30. Restaurant News reports that the soup, salad, and sandwich fast food chain is introducing new items: Chef's Chicken Sandwiches. There are two chicken sandwich options: the "Signature Take" and the "Spicy Take." Both start at just $10.99 with a promise of high quality and clean ingredients.
TODAY.com

24 fun Easter gift ideas for hard-to-please teens

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
