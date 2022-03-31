ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine foreign judges to stay on Hong Kong's top court

By Holmes Chan and Su Xinqi, ISAAC LAWRENCE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAsaq_0euvCxuH00
Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at Hong Kong's top court /AFP

Nine foreign judges from Britain, Australia and Canada confirmed Thursday they will stay on Hong Kong's top court after two senior British justices resigned to avoid endorsing China's crackdown on political freedoms in the financial hub.

Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at Hong Kong's top court, which is separate from mainland China's opaque, party-controlled legal system.

UK Supreme Court President Robert Reed and fellow judge Patrick Hodge resigned from the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal on Wednesday, saying the government had "departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression".

Nine of the ten remaining overseas judges -- who unlike Reed and Hodge are retired -- have said they will remain, including five from the UK, three from Australia and one from Canada. British judge Robert Walker is yet to declare his decision.

The five British judges who will stay are Leonard Hoffman, Jonathan Sumption, Lawrence Collins and two former presidents of the UK Supreme Court, Nicholas Phillips and David Neuberger.

In a joint statement sent to AFP, the five British judges said they were "entirely satisfied" with the independence and integrity of the Court of Final Appeal.

"At a critical time in the history of Hong Kong, it is more than ever important to support the work of its appellate courts in their task of maintaining the rule of law and reviewing the acts of the executive," they said.

Australian judges William Gummow, Anthony Murray Gleeson and Robert French as well as former Canadian chief justice Beverley McLachlin would also retain their seats.

"We do not intend to resign and we support the judges of the Court of Final Appeal in their commitment to judicial independence," Gummow, Gleeson and French told AFP in a joint statement.

McLachlin also told Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper that said she would remain.

City leader Carrie Lam described the resignations on Thursday as a "political plot" by the British government which has repeatedly criticised China's clampdown in Hong Kong.

"I remain very confident that we still have very fine judges in the judiciary, both local and from overseas. Hong Kong will continue to benefit significantly," she told reporters.

- 'Systematic erosion of liberty' -

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Wednesday that Hong Kong's national security law -- imposed by China in 2020 after months of democracy protests in the city -- had led to a "systematic erosion of liberty and democracy".

Truss added it was "no longer tenable" for serving British judges to sit on Hong Kong's top court, as it would risk "legitimising oppression".

Legal analysts say the remaining British justices could come under pressure to follow Reed and Hodge in stepping down.

"I would be surprised if this very significant step... did not give the others very serious pause for thought," British lawyer Schona Jolly wrote on Twitter.

However because those judges are retired they will have to make up their own minds individually.

China said it "strongly deplored" the resignations, which were also criticised by Hong Kong's two professional legal bodies, the Law Society and the Bar Association.

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong also hit out at the move.

In a statement it urged remaining foreign judges to stay on saying they "would be greatly valued by our business community".

But local lawyer and former student leader Kenneth Lam said Hong Kong had become a place where "speech can be criminalised, critics of the regime can be jailed, and those awaiting trial can be kept behind bars for years."

"How much of a price must we pay before we are willing to face the fact that Hong Kong, once an international city that respects free speech and personal freedom, has become unrecognisable," he wrote on Facebook.

Related
The Atlantic

What Happened to Hong Kong?

Two years on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, let me tell you what life is like in my Hong Kong neighborhood. Playgrounds are wrapped in red-and-white caution tape and barricaded with plastic fencing to keep children out, and the swings have been tossed over the crossbar to ensure that no illicit amusement takes place. The government’s disastrous public messaging about a possible citywide lockdown has led to widespread panic-buying, so gossip swapped while I’m out walking my dog focuses on which shops have restocked.
CORONAVIRUS
AFP

Hong Kong's top scientsts urge shift from Beijing's zero-Covid strategy

Hong Kong's top scientists urged the government on Tuesday to transition from China's zero-Covid strategy before the next outbreak unless the financial hub wants to be a "closed port forever". Epidemiologist Gabriel Leung, who leads a team of scientists battling the virus, told reporters Tuesday that Hong Kong must begin living with the virus unless it "remains a closed port forever".
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hong Kong: Briton accused of jeopardising China's security

A British national living in the UK has been accused by police in Hong Kong of jeopardising China's national security and told he faces three years in jail. Benedict Rogers runs Hong Kong Watch, a charity which campaigns for human rights in the former British colony. But he has been...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Beverley Mclachlin
Person
Robert Reed
Person
Carrie Lam
Time Out Global

Travelling to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know

A step-by-step guide to help you prepare for your return to the city. With Hong Kong now easing flight bans and Covid measures as early as next month, Hongkongers stranded abroad can return to the city without the need to 'washout' in other countries. And with mandatory quarantine now down to seven days (from the previous 14), residents who have been travel deprived are finally booking vacations abroad. If you're one of the many who already started planning their trip or are entering the city this month, we've compiled a guide to help you with everything you need to know when returning to Hong Kong, from things to prepare to all the steps you have to take as soon as you land.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Country
China
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
AFP

AFP

