ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More victims fighting back against would-be robbers in Philadelphia, data shows

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxBOL_0euvAtIx00

Police are investigating after a would-be robber was shot and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

Officials say a male suspect pulled a gun and tried to rob the store on the 1400 block of Master Street around 12:30 p.m.

That's when a customer, who has a license to carry, reportedly shot the suspect twice in the abdomen. The suspect died from his injuries at the hospital.

A second armed suspect managed to escape during this incident.

SEE ALSO: Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside store in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a would-be robber was shot and killed Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

This is not the first defensive shooting this year that has resulted in the death or injury of an armed suspect.

Just last week a store manager inside a North Philadelphia Dollar General shot and killed a suspect who announced a robbery.

Police say the suspect had an object made to look like a gun but it was not a weapon. The manager, who had a license to carry, shot the suspect in the head.

In February, a customer fought back against an armed suspect who was trying to rob him inside of a smoke shop. The victim wrestled the gun away from the suspect and shot and killed him.

SEE ALSO: Would-be robber killed after smoke shop customer fights back

Exclusive video obtained by Action News shows the moment a customer fought back against a would-be robbery suspect inside a Philadelphia smoke shop.

And in late January, an attempted carjacking suspect was shot six times after a pizza delivery driver, who was licensed to carry, fought back in Kensington.

The Action News Data Journalism team found a significant increase in defensive shootings.

In just the first three months of this year, more people have been shot in defensive shootings than in each of the last three entire years.

If defensive shootings continue at the same rate through the rest of the year, Philadelphia is on track to have more than five times as many of these incidents as last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7Xtu_0euvAtIx00

Comments / 14

Fred G. Sanford
20h ago

Maybe we should hand the city a bill for doing their job. If their not going to protect us than why do we need them?

Reply(2)
8
Mj Runner
23h ago

If the city isn’t going to deter crime, the people must defend themselves!

Reply
10
Jeffrey Ransom
9h ago

good one less Savage people have to worry about I wish more people would exercise their right to defend themselves we have a lot less The Savage running around victimizing people

Reply
2
6abc Action News
6abc Action News

86K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

21M+

Views

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Police Fatally Shot A 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back After A Bullet Struck A Cop Car

Police in Philadelphia fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back moments after a bullet struck an unmarked police car on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Thomas Siderio, was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center minutes after he was shot while allegedly holding a gun and running away from two officers, police said. Authorities described him as a white male.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Sante Shelton Shot, Killed After Leaving Gym In Philadelphia’s Port Richmond Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the name of the father shot and killed just moments after leaving a gym in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Monday night. As police investigate, CBS3 spoke to the victim’s grieving parents. They have a message for their son’s killer. “Turn yourself in, please,” said Wade Shelton, the victim’s father. “He’s my only son,” said Michelle Payne, the victim’s mother. Sante Shelton The family of 42-year-old Sante Shelton, of West Philadelphia, says he was taken from them too soon. “He had a bright light when he smiled. He lit up the whole world when he smiled,” Payne said. Police say Shelton...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Robber#Action News
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Armed Robber Shot, Killed By Customer Inside Corner Store In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a corner store in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m. Police say the man was shot twice by a customer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials. Police originally stated the suspect was killed by the owner. Police say the customer who shot the man has a license to carry. There’s no word on if he’ll face any charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

Darby Man Charged With Third Degree Murder After Claiming His Gun Went Off By Accident In Drexel Hill Shooting

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A man from Delaware County has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Drexel Hill near Bonner-Prendergast High School. Lloyd Amarsingh, of Darby, turned himself in on Friday night after he allegedly shot and killed 56-year-old Jimmy Hunt of Havertown.  Amarsingh, 28, is being charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of crime. He turned himself in to police with his lawyer by his side. According to court documents, Amarsingh told police Friday’s deadly shooting at Lansdowne Avenue and Winding Way was not intentional, but in fact, his gun misfired twice.  In his...
DARBY, PA
NJ.com

Facebook feud led to fatal shooting of 9-year-old. ‘Now all I have are memories,’ distraught mom says

Sequoya Bacon-Jones brought home every permission slip from school: STEM classes, cooking classes, track and field, cheerleading. She wanted to do it all, her mother said. If you met the 9-year-old, you’d never forget it, because she loved to make people laugh and smile, her grieving mother Sacha Bacon-Jones said Wednesday. “That was her thing, once you leave her, you’re gonna remember her the rest of your life.”
TRENTON, NJ
The Independent

Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead On Central PA Street: Police

A 48-year-old man was shot dead on a Pennsylvania street early Wednesday morning, according to police. York City police were called to a reported shooting in the rear of the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street at approximately 12:44 a.m. on Mar. 30, according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
86K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy