ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House rips Trump for urging Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqQN6_0euumBuQ00
Tweet

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield on Wednesday slammed former President Trump for encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information about President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin?” Bedingfield said at a press briefing. “There’s only one, and it’s Donald Trump.”

Trump in an interview published Tuesday with Just the News raised an unproven claim that Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million payment from the former wife of an ex-mayor of Moscow.

“I would think Putin would know the answer to that,” Trump said. “I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

Hunter Biden’s legal team previously called the claim he was paid $3.5 million false.

Trump’s appeal to Putin comes as the Russian president directs an invasion into Ukraine that has killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee the country.

Trump’s most recent comments harked back to his efforts leading up to the 2020 election to paint the Biden family as corrupt by raising business dealings Hunter Biden had with Ukraine. The former president was impeached for the first time in late 2019 after he appeared to leverage security assistance for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Biden family’s business ties to the country.

The former president has faced criticism, including from members of his own party, over his flattering comments about Putin earlier this year. In an interview last week, Trump called Putin “smart” but said the invasion of Ukraine was a “big mistake.”

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#American
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy