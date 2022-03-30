ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

County transportation commission announces Measure B sunset

By Karen Vo, Mallika Seshadri
Daily Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 3/30/21: This story has been updated to include additional information about the Measure B sunset. After nearly four decades of bolstering public transportation and improving local infrastructure, the Alameda County Transportation Commission, or Alameda CTC, announced March 25 that Measure B is will end Thursday. Measure B is...

