Highland Springs High School is seeking women to volunteer an hour of their time Monday morning to show support for the students. The goal is to have 100 women from various professions show up at the school before students get off the buses. When students arrive at school, they will see 100 smiling women lined up outside. The intent is simply to be present and let the students know that they are supported.

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO