Burnley v Man City: Who makes your Clarets side?

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League title race resumes with leader Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool in action. Liverpool hosts relegation-threatened Watford in the first of seven matches on the day. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold might play now that he’s recovered from a hamstring injury. City leads Liverpool by one point and travels to Burnley — before the defending champion hosts Liverpool on April 10. Chelsea hosts Brentford in a west London derby with the Blues looking to solidify their hold on a Champions League spot. Leeds will try to make it three wins in a row when Southampton visits. Norwich is at Brighton, and Wolverhampton hosts Aston Villa. The final match of the day is at Old Trafford, where Manchester United hosts Leicester. United center back Harry Maguire was in the news this week when he was booed by some England fans in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.

