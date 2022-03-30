ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley v Man City: Who makes your Clarets side?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley return to action on Saturday when they host Premier...

SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino sounded out by Manchester United - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester United have sounded out Mauricio Pochettino about becoming the club's next manager. Senior United figures are believed to have spoken to Pochettino this week about him replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. Manchester City have offered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Burnley, Burnley and... Burnley

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken before the Blues' Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday. On five substitutions, Guardiola was asked if City are at an advantage with a bigger squad. His response: "Why?" On Liverpool playing first in the lunchtime kick-off, he said: "We will know by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sean Dyche
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City, Liverpool return; Bayern, Madrid on road

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. The Premier League title race resumes with leader Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool in action. Liverpool hosts relegation-threatened Watford in the first of seven matches on the day. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold might play now that he’s recovered from a hamstring injury. City leads Liverpool by one point and travels to Burnley — before the defending champion hosts Liverpool on April 10. Chelsea hosts Brentford in a west London derby with the Blues looking to solidify their hold on a Champions League spot. Leeds will try to make it three wins in a row when Southampton visits. Norwich is at Brighton, and Wolverhampton hosts Aston Villa. The final match of the day is at Old Trafford, where Manchester United hosts Leicester. United center back Harry Maguire was in the news this week when he was booed by some England fans in a friendly at Wembley Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England are boosted by the return of scrum-half Natasha Hunt as one of ELEVEN changes from team in round one... as Simon Middleton's side seek to clinch fourth successive Women's Six Nations title

England's Women's Six Nations title defence has been boosted by the return of scrum-half Natasha Hunt ahead of Sunday's trip to Italy. Hunt decided to opt out of playing Test rugby in 2021, but is now back in Simon Middleton's squad and starts against the Azzurre. The 33-year-old Hunt is...
RUGBY
#Manchester City#Burnley#Xi
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Brentford: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds

Chelsea will look to tighten their grip on third place on Saturday as they welcome west London rivals Brentford to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side can move eight points clear of fourth placed Arsenal with a win over the Bees, but they will certainly be tested if the visitors put in a performance as good as that they delivered earlier in the season at the Brentford Community Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Liverpool’s quadruple dream may have to wait

One day a team will win all four trophies in the same season. This is not that season.Liverpool are about to embark on an epic April in pursuit of the elusive quadruple. They begin at Anfield with a relatively downbeat Premier League match against Watford. After that, the ante gets upped rapidly: Benfica home and away in the Champions League; Manchester City in the league at the Etihad and the FA Cup at Wembley; Manchester United and Everton at Anfield as the title race builds to a climax; and the month is rounded out by a visit to Newcastle United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Manchester United v Leicester City

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay. Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem. Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester: Team news

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is a doubt after picking up a calf injury playing for Uruguay. Defender Luke Shaw has recovered from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba has shaken off a foot problem. Leicester will again be without Jamie Vardy, who has a knee problem, while Wilfred Ndidi is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League news & World Cup draw build-up

'Fernandes is 'a very important player for this club'. Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick is asked about Bruno Fernandes' new contract to kick things off. "I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans, the supporters also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years I suppose," said Rangnick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Burnley vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Two sides in big need of three points for very different reasons go head to head at Turf Moor this afternoon with relegation-threatened Burnley taking on top of the table Manchester City. Having watched their unassailable lead in the title race dwindle away in recent weeks, Pep's men will be keen to get on a roll but Burnley will be scrapping for their lives. Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.“If you ask me about the past, about our...
UEFA
BBC

FA Vase: Newport Pagnell Town set sights on trip to Wembley

To many people around the country, the name Newport Pagnell just means a junction on the M1. But if the local football team can beat Hamworthy United on Saturday, their supporters will be using that same junction for an unforgettable trip to Wembley for the FA Vase final. A sell-out...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Gary Neville is 'SCARED' Liverpool will complete remarkable quadruple as he backs Jurgen Klopp's side to 'do something special' this season... but Roy Keane claims Manchester City will win Premier League title

Gary Neville has admitted he is 'scared' that Liverpool could win four trophies this season - but former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane backed Manchester City to pip Jurgen Klopp's men to the Premier League title. Liverpool have thrown themselves into contention to land an unprecedented quadruple as they are...
PREMIER LEAGUE

