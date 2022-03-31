ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Shaken, not stirred, John Marshall cracks Huguenot 15-1

By Citizen Staff
 2 days ago
John Marshall showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Huguenot 15-1 at Huguenot High on March 30 in Virginia baseball action.

