Amanda Bynes has the support of former All That co-stars ahead of her court hearing on Tuesday, where her conservatorship will likely be terminated. A judge intends to end Bynes's conservatorship, noting in a tentative ruling obtained by the Los Angeles Times "that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist." A formal hearing will still happen, but Judge Roger L. Lund writes that "the court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated."

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO