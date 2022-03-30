ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath County, TX

Lone Star Show/Pull returns

The second annual Lone Star Equipment Show and Tractor Pull is set for the DeLeon Community Park on April 8 and April 9. New this year is a high school level Ag Mechanics contest open to all and overseen by Ranger College. Judging on the...

The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
Texas Cars
AccuWeather

Texas 'tornado boy' given a brand new red pickup truck

The teen who accidentally piloted his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a destructive EF2 tornado that struck Elgin, Texas, was given a brand new truck and a large check to boot. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was driving back home from a job interview at Whataburger when he accidentally found himself in...
ELGIN, TX
KCBD

ABC Pro Rodeo warns about overpriced ticket scam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with the ABC Pro Rodeo issued a warning on Wednesday night to make sure people don’t overpay for tickets. Reserved seating is only sold through Select-A-Seat Lubbock for $30. General admission is $10 at all western wear stores. The ABC Pro Rodeo is from...
LUBBOCK, TX

