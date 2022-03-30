ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, TX

Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
AL.com

American Kennel Club 2022 top dogs: What breeds are on the rise?

The American Kennel Club released its annual popularity rankings Tuesday, with one breed making the first appearance in the top five most popular dog breeds in nearly a quarter-century. • Deals on St. Patrick’s Day dog toys, more deals on clearance items from Chewy.com. The club’s annual rankings are...
Upworthy

Five reasons rabbits make the best indoor pets

Our family has gone through a passel of pets while raising our kids. We started with a goldfish named Princess (who lived a surprisingly long life for a feeder fish we got at a festival). We've had several pairs of fancy rats, which really do make sweet, personable pets. We got our first cat when we moved to a place that allowed them, which as a lifelong cat person I was excited about. Then added a feline friend for him a couple of years later.
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
News Channel Nebraska

Lucy: The Pet of the Week

Lucy is a 10-year-old spayed female lab mix. But to Lucy, age is just a number. She is a very active dog and is searching for a loving home. Lucy loves to run around in the yard and end the day relaxing with her favorite humans. She's great on a...
The Infatuation

Horses

Like some other restaurants nearby that make great martinis, Horses is a place where you might feel compelled to use Hollywood as an adjective. But Horses has a special niche amongst its Hollywood peers. It takes some foresight to get a reservation, but there’s no swimming pool or judgy host like you’ll find at Sunset Tower. Horses blasts ’80s music and has red booths like Jones, but you could successfully celebrate a big anniversary here without being accused of last-minute planning. It’s sorta French like Gigi’s, but with less reliance on butter and more on precious vegetables. If we rode motorcycles, we’d ride one here and make a grand entrance with windswept hair and soft leather boots. Of all of these very-Hollywood spots, Horses has the most edge across the board. And the most horses.
The Daily South

Corolla Wild Horse Fund Welcomes First Foal of the Season

Spring on the Outer Banks means plenty of cute new additions to North Carolina's most famous herd of wild horses. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) revealed on Facebook this week that the Corolla herd has welcomed its first foal of the year: a sweet male colt named Charlie. (Caretakers are using "C" names this year.)
KGET

BEST EATS: ‘Trailer trash casserole’ at Angry Barnyard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In our current society, where a gag can provoke an assault on one of the world’s biggest stages, naming a dish “trailer trash casserole” may be asking for trouble. My advice: Settle down and take a bite. The name’s a joke, but the dish is seriously good. Served at Angry Barnyard […]
