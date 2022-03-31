ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Unu4_0eutWIaK00

Christian Pulisic walked across the field with a towel draped around his head, angry after another U.S. defeat.

“We're competitors, man. We hate to lose. In the moment I was frustrated,” he said. “It took me a little bit for it to sink in, that the qualification hit.”

Nearly 4 1/2 years after Pulisic buried his head in his hands to hide tears of failure, the U.S. rebounded to qualify for this year's World Cup. A 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday left the Americans in third place after the final night of qualifying, the final guaranteed berth from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

For Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola, smiles of relief broke out after an unrelenting burden was lifted.

“This is whatever I've always wanted to be, and right now emotions are a bit crazy,” Pulisic said, his voice quavering.

On the 1,267th day after a 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances, Yedlin addressed the team before the kickoff.

“I just thanked each and every one of them for giving me a second opportunity to redeem myself, and the country a second opportunity to redeem itself,” said the 28-year-old defender, the only American left from the 2014 tournament.

The U.S. remained winless in 12 qualifiers at Costa Rica, with 10 defeats and two draws.

Juan Pablo Vargas got behind Walker Zimmerman and headed Brandon Aguilera’s corner kick past goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute, and Anthony Contreras knocked in Jewison Bennette's cross off a scramble in the 59th after Steffen palmed Aguilar's free kick toward Contreras and blocked Contreras' initial shot.

Coach Gregg Berhalter, who played for the U.S. at the 2002 World Cup, congratulated the players in the locker room. Starting lineups in the 14 qualifiers averaged an American-record low of 23 years, 302 days.

“Being the youngest team in the world to qualify for the World Cup is no easy task," he said. "It’s a proud moment for the team, proud moment for U.S. Soccer, and we’re looking forward to competing in the World Cup again.”

A sellout crowd of about 35,000 in National Stadium came to life with the goals, but the Americans’ 5-1 rout of Panama at home last weekend gave them a huge goal-difference margin over Costa Rica. That meant the U.S. merely had to avoid losing by six goals or more in order to claim an automatic berth.

Canada, which had clinched its first World Cup trip since 1986 with a win Sunday, finished first in the group with 28 points after a 1-0 loss at Panama, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. El Tri clinched its eighth straight World Cup berth with a 2-0 home win over El Salvador, while the U.S. (25 points) finished third with a plus-11 goal difference to plus-five for Costa Rica (also 25 points).

Ticos coach Luis Fernando Suárez didn't include six starters from Sunday’s win at El Salvador who carried yellow cards, not wanting to risk a suspension for a June playoff against Oceania champion New Zealand.

As Berhalter spoke to his team, 24-year-old defender Erik-Palmer Brown popped open the first bottle of Duet Mosseux Brut, starting a brief bubbly and beer celebration before some players caught a charter flight to London. Berhalter headed with staff for a red-eye flight to New York and a connection for Qatar ahead of Friday's draw.

U.S. bench players walked onto the field at the final whistle and exchanged handshakes and hugs with their teammates, while home fans cheered the Ticos. Then American players put on ski goggles and let loose.

“The party is going. I think we have run out of beer,” said Zimmerman, a 28-year-old defender who didn't play in the first three qualifiers, then started nine of the last 11. “Coming into the locker room, everyone just decided, you know what, we realized our goal, which was to qualify, and we did that, so everyone kind of forgot about tonight. We put ourselves in that position, where we could afford to do that."

The U.S. finds out at Friday’s draw which three nations it will face in the group stage, which starts Nov. 21 at a tournament pushed back five months to avoid summer desert heat. A growing and increasingly hypercritical fan base is hoping to see Pulisic & Co. reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

“Now we have to test ourselves against the best players in the world, the best teams in the world,” said midfielder Tyler Adams, who came off at halftime with a bruise above his left knee from a tackle. “This was only the first stage in our development.”

Pulisic, the first American to play in and win a Champions League final, had been consumed with trying to lift the U.S. back to a World Cup. The 23-year-od led the team with five of its 21 goals despite making just seven starts due to COVID-19, a sprained ankle and shaky form when he first came back from the injury.

"Looking at the big picture, we're obviously so proud to represent our country at a World Cup, so we're thrilled for that. In a couple of days, I don't think we'll be thinking about this game," he said. “I think we can do a lot of damage, man. I think we're a confident bunch of guys, and, yeah, I think the country will get behind us.”

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sport

Comments / 0

ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

320M+

Views

Related
ESPN

Costa Rica beats United States in final match of CONCACAF WC qualifying

Costa Rica maintained its unbeaten record at home against the United States in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win at the Estadio Nacional in San Juan on Wednesday night. Despite the result, the U.S. still finishes third in CONCACAF's Octagonal qualifying table behind first-placed Canada and second-placed Mexico, thus securing an automatic spot in Qatar at year's end. Costa Rica is in fourth, meaning it will play a one-off match against New Zealand in Qatar to determine which of those two teams make the finals.
MLS
FOX Sports

2022 World Cup: USMNT's mindset, strategy at Costa Rica

In their heart of hearts, every member of the U.S. Men’s National Team expected victory in Sunday’s must-win match against Panama. But a 5-1 thrashing that, in theory at least, renders Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying finale in Costa Rica (9:05 p.m. ET) mostly anticlimactic? Nobody expected that.
FIFA
AFP

US homeland security chief signs Costa Rica migration deal

The United States homeland security secretary on Tuesday signed a deal to address migration in Central America during a visit to Costa Rica. As the president of Costa Rica has addressed and as our president of the United States has addressed, it is all about possibilities and possibilities become realities when we invest."
IMMIGRATION
Metro International

Soccer-Over 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA

(Reuters) – Fans have bought 804,186 tickets for matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in the first phase of sales, soccer’s world governing body and tournament organisers FIFA said on Wednesday. FIFA said interest in tickets mainly came from Qatar, the United States, England,...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Luis Fernando Suárez
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Paul Arriola
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Rica#U S Soccer#Americans
The Independent

‘Please don’t kill us’: American birdwatchers capture moment they were chased by Mexico cartel

An American couple birdwatching through Mexico captured the moment they say armed drug cartel members pulled them over on a remote dirt road.YouTubers Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard went viral after their reactions were shared in TikTok videos this week.The pair described the moment on their channel, Out Off the Trail, that was part of an extended road trip from their home in Indiana to the southeast of Mexico to photograph birds.Dash camera footage showed the couple lost and confused as to which direction to drive when a pickup truck sped up behind them as they drove through Tobasco, between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The US Hunt for Cartel Sniper Rifles in Mexico

MORELIA, Mexico — The .50-caliber sniper rifles stood out from the rest of the arsenal in the evidence locker room in the Mexican state of Michoacan, ground zero for one of Mexico's bloodiest cartel wars. “That’s the highest caliber that we’ve had,” said Pedro Gutiérrez, who runs the storage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Cricket-New Zealand 303-8 v Pakistan in second ODI

ABU DHABI, Nov 6 - New Zealand scored 303 for eight wickets against Pakistan in their second one-day international at Sheikh Zayed stadium on Friday. Scores: New Zealand 303-8 off 50 overs (B. McCullum 131, M. Guptill 62) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Dallas Sports Nation

FC Dallas: The Backbone of the USMNT

The US has officially qualified directly for the 2022 World Cup and they did it with a huge contribution from current and former FC Dallas players and academy products. This week, we’ll look at every one of those players who contributed during the World Cup Qualification campaign. This will go in order based on number of appearances during WCQ.
MLS
The Associated Press

Fights over illegal fishing lead to armed conflict, deaths

Protesters from across Sri Lanka descended on the nation’s capital in February, shouting above the street noise and pumping their fists in the air in frustration. The group was made up of fishermen and their supporters, and their rage was sparked by the Indian boats that regularly sail into Sri Lankan waters by the thousands, hauling away valuable sea cucumbers and prawns. Sri Lankan fishermen say they’ve lost business, and some have lost their lives in confrontations with foreign crews.
SOCIETY
BoardingArea

Win A Paddleboarding Trip For 2 To Costa Rica!

Maddle Paddleboards is currently running the Maddle In Paradise Sweepstakes!. In the sweepstakes, one, lucky winner will win a trip for two to Costa Rica!. The prize includes airfare, accommodations, activities, two boards and more!. We last went to Costa Rica at the end of 2016. We had a great...
HOBBIES
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT, Berhalter get the job done in qualifying

The United States Men’s National Team are officially headed back to the biggest party in sports. More than four years after the USMNT’s 28-year streak of consecutive World Cup appearances ended at seven with a stunning upset in Trinidad and Tobago, the Americans secured passage to this fall’s tournament in Qatar, despite a disappointing 2-0 defeat in Wednesday’s qualifying finale in Costa Rica.
MLS
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy