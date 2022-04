Ron and Betty feature on 90 Day Fiance as Brandon’s parents, and the pair have been the topic of conversation from viewers ever since. Brandon and Julia have been on multiple 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, including Pillow Talk, Happily Ever After, Diaries and 90 Day Bares All. The loved up couple met through a friend of Brandon, and they video called whilst Julia was working in Russia.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO